NEW YORK, 2018-02-06 22:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FXCM Group, LLC ("FXCM Group" or "FXCM"), a leading international provider of online foreign exchange trading, CFD trading, spread betting and related services, today announced certain key customer trading metrics for January 2018 for its retail and institutional foreign exchange business.



January 2018 Customer Trading Metrics from Continuing Operations:



-- Customer trading volume (1) of $250 billion in January 2018, 46% higher than December 2017 and 1% lower than January 2017. -- Average customer trading volume (1) per day of $11.4 billion in January 2018, 27% higher than December 2017 and 5% lower than January 2017. -- An average of 352,867 client trades per day in January 2018, 18% higher than December 2017 and 28% lower than January 2017. -- Active accounts (2) of 114,893 as of January 31, 2018, a decrease of 1,369, or 1%, from December 31, 2017, and a decrease of 17,203, or 13%, from January 31, 2017. -- Tradeable accounts (3) of 95,223 as of January 31, 2018, a decrease of 716, or 0.7%, from December 31, 2017, and a decrease of 10,983, or 10%, from January 31, 2017.



This operating data is preliminary and subject to revision and should not be taken as an indication of the financial performance of FXCM Group. FXCM undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review previously reported operating data. Any updates to previously reported operating data will be reflected in the historical operating data that can be found on the Company's corporate website www.fxcm.com/uk.



(1) Volume that FXCM customers traded in period is translated into US dollars. (2) An Active Account represents an account that has traded at least once in the previous twelve months and represents total trading accounts for both retail and institutional. (3) A Tradeable Account is an account with sufficient funds to place a trade in accordance with FXCM trading policies.



Continuing Operations Jan-18 Feb-18 Mar-18 Apr-18 May-18 Jun-18 Jul-18 Aug-18 Sep-17 Oct-17 Nov-17 Dec-18 Tradin 22 20 22 21 23 21 22 23 20 23 22 20 g Days in Perio d Active 114,89 - - - - - - - - - - - Accou 3 nts (1),( 5) Tradea 95,223 - - - - - - - - - - - ble Accou nts (2) Daily 352,86 - - - - - - - - - - - Avera 7 ge Trade s - Custo mers Total 250 - - - - - - - - - - - Custo mer Tradi ng Volum e (in Billi ons US$ Equiv alent) (3) Averag $ 11.4 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - e Custo mer Tradi ng Volum e per Day (in Billi ons US$ Equiv alent) (3) Continuing Operations Jan-17 Feb-17 Mar-17 Apr-17 May-17 Jun-17 Jul-17 Aug-17 Sep-17(6) Oct-17(7) Nov-17(8) Dec-17 Tradin 21 20 23 20 23 22 21 23 21 22 22 20 g Days in Perio d Active 132,09 130,51 130,83 129,36 128,24 125,28 124,11 123,41 122,80 121,31 118,44 116,26 Accou 6 8 2 6 2 5 6 1 6 9 9 2 nts - Ex FXCM US LLC (1),( 5) Active 46,794 45,427 - - - - - - - - - - Accou nts - FXCM US LLC (1),( 5) Active 178,89 175,94 130,83 129,36 128,24 125,28 124,11 123,41 122,80 121,31 118,44 116,26 Accou 0 5 2 6 2 5 6 1 6 9 9 2 nts (1),( 5) Tradea 106,20 109,13 109,08 108,88 109,29 109,82 109,83 109,44 104,35 104,12 96,550 95,939 ble 6 3 0 3 5 9 8 1 6 0 Accou nts - Ex FXCM US LLC (2) Tradea 50,611 143 - - - - - - - - - - ble Accou nts - FXCM US LLC (2) Tradea 156,81 109,27 109,08 108,88 109,29 109,82 109,83 109,44 104,35 104,12 96,550 95,939 ble 7 6 0 3 5 9 8 1 6 0 Accou nts (2) Daily 488,91 408,44 387,81 347,50 334,53 340,30 321,92 339,51 334,08 304,03 336,46 299,33 Avera 7 6 5 0 6 8 3 2 6 2 5 2 ge Trade s - Custo mers - Ex FXCM US LLC Daily 113,68 73,316 3 - - - - - - - - - Avera 4 ge Trade s - Custo mers - FXCM US LLC Daily 602,60 481,76 387,81 347,50 334,53 340,30 321,92 339,51 334,08 304,03 336,46 299,33 Avera 2 1 8 0 6 8 3 2 6 2 5 2 ge Trade s - Custo mers Total 253 201 225 176 213 223 197 223 196 192 218 171 Custo mer Tradi ng Volum e (in Billi ons US$ Equiv alent) - Ex FXCM US LLC (3) Total $ 62 $ 38 $ 0 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Custo mer Tradi ng Volum e (in Billi ons US$ Equiv alent) - FXCM US LLC (3) Total $ 315 $ 239 $ 225 $ 176 $ 213 $ 223 $ 197 $ 223 $ 196 $ 192 $ 218 $ 171 Custo mer Tradi ng Volum e (in Billi ons US$ Equiv alent) (3) Averag $ 12.0 $ 10.1 $ 9.8 $ 8.8 $ 9.3 $ 10.1 $ 9.4 $ 9.7 $ 9.3 $ 8.7 $ 9.9 $ 8.6 e Custo mer Tradi ng Volum e per Day (in Billi ons US$ Equiv alent) - Ex FXCM US LLC (3) Averag $ 2.9 $ 1.9 $ 0.0 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - e Custo mer Tradi ng Volum e per Day (in Billi ons US$ Equiv alent) - FXCM US LLC (3) Averag $ 15.0 $ 11.9 $ 9.8 $ 8.8 $ 9.3 $ 10.1 $ 9.4 $ 9.7 $ 9.3 $ 8.7 $ 9.9 $ 8.6 e Custo mer Tradi ng Volum e per Day (in Billi ons US$ Equiv alent) (3) Continuing Operations Jan-16 Feb-16 Mar-16 Apr-16 May-16 Jun-16 Jul-16 Aug-16 Sep-16(4) Oct-16 Nov-16 Dec-16 Tradin 20 21 23 21 22 22 21 23 22 21 22 21 g Days in Perio d Active 130,83 133,35 132,73 133,03 133,38 133,41 131,64 131,06 132,11 132,28 133,13 132,52 Accou 7 4 4 5 3 2 1 7 3 3 8 4 nts - Ex FXCM US LLC (1),( 5) Active 41,363 42,454 43,273 44,036 44,756 45,253 45,183 44,816 45,834 45,795 46,420 46,378 Accou nts - FXCM US LLC (1),( 5) Active 172,20 175,80 176,00 177,07 178,13 178,66 176,82 175,88 177,94 178,07 179,55 178,90 Accou 0 8 7 1 9 5 4 3 7 8 8 2 nts (1),( 5) Tradea 109,09 111,27 112,70 113,70 115,17 115,98 116,40 119,03 105,50 105,74 105,90 105,58 ble 3 8 8 5 7 2 5 2 0 9 3 2 Accou nts - Ex FXCM US LLC (2) Tradea 53,543 54,001 54,656 55,463 55,673 55,525 55,264 54,416 49,567 49,237 50,025 49,771 ble Accou nts - FXCM US LLC (2) Tradea 162,63 165,27 167,36 169,16 170,85 171,50 171,66 173,44 155,06 154,98 155,92 155,35 ble 6 9 4 8 0 7 9 8 7 6 8 3 Accou nts (2) Daily 598,42 576,34 504,06 523,38 491,14 505,93 503,47 436,11 504,10 477,91 538,14 426,39 Avera 4 5 9 5 4 4 9 6 3 4 4 4 ge Trade s - Custo mers - Ex FXCM US LLC Daily 131,79 128,31 111,60 115,11 105,16 115,00 115,13 95,470 100,29 97,893 110,80 92,866 Avera 1 5 5 1 5 1 5 5 1 ge Trade s - Custo mers - FXCM US LLC Daily 730,21 704,66 615,67 638,49 596,30 620,93 618,61 531,58 604,39 575,80 648,94 519,26 Avera 5 0 4 6 9 4 4 6 8 7 5 0 ge Trade s - Custo mers Total $ 305 $ 299 $ 313 $ 300 $ 271 $ 270 $ 257 $ 241 $ 291 $ 272 $ 311 $ 214 Custo mer Tradi ng Volum e (in Billi ons US$ Equiv alent) - Ex FXCM US LLC (3) Total $ 62 $ 63 $ 61 $ 61 $ 59 $ 62 $ 65 $ 54 $ 62 $ 57 $ 70 $ 46 Custo mer Tradi ng Volum e (in Billi ons US$ Equiv alent) - FXCM US LLC (3) Total $ 367 $ 362 $ 375 $ 361 $ 330 $ 332 $ 322 $ 295 $ 353 $ 329 $ 381 $ 260 Custo mer Tradi ng Volum e (in Billi ons US$ Equiv alent) (3) Averag $ 15.2 $ 14.3 $ 13.6 $ 14.3 $ 12.3 $ 12.3 $ 12.3 $ 10.5 $ 13.2 $ 13.0 $ 14.2 $ 10.2 e Custo mer Tradi ng Volum e per Day (in Billi ons US$ Equiv alent) - Ex FXCM US LLC (3) Averag $ 3.1 $ 3.0 $ 2.7 $ 2.9 $ 2.7 $ 2.8 $ 3.1 $ 2.3 $ 2.8 $ 2.7 $ 3.2 $ 2.2 e Custo mer Tradi ng Volum e per Day (in Billi ons US$ Equiv alent) - FXCM US LLC (3) Averag $ 18.4 $ 17.2 $ 16.3 $ 17.2 $ 15.0 $ 15.1 $ 15.4 $ 12.8 $ 16.0 $ 15.6 $ 17.3 $ 12.4 e Custo mer Tradi ng Volum e per Day (in Billi ons US$ Equiv alent) (3) (1) An Active Account represents an account that has traded at least once in the previous 12 months. (2) A Tradeable Account is an account with sufficient funds to place a trade in accordance with FXCM trading policies. (3) Volume that FXCM customer traded in period translated into US dollars. (4) During September 2016, the Company charged a dormancy fee to clients resulting in a number of accounts no longer qualifying as tradeable. (5) Active Accounts represent total trading accounts not only retail accounts. (6) During September 2017, the Company charged a dormancy fee to clients resulting in a number of accounts no longer qualifying as tradeable. (7) During October 2017, the Company charged a dormancy fee to clients resulting in a number of accounts no longer qualifying as tradeable. (8) During November 2017, the Company charged a dormancy fee to clients resulting in a number of accounts no longer qualifying as tradeable. This operating data is preliminary and subject to revision and should not be taken as an indication of the financial performance of FXCM Group, LLC.



