

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - UDR, Inc. (UDR) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $125.80 million, or $0.42 per share. This was higher than $120.02 million, or $0.40 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.1% to $252.88 million. This was up from $243.01 million last year.



UDR, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $125.80 Mln. vs. $120.02 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.8% -EPS (Q4): $0.42 vs. $0.40 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.0% -Revenue (Q4): $252.88 Mln vs. $243.01 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.1%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX