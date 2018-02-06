Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Cinnamon Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the agro commodities and raw materials industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of cinnamon and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"APAC is expected to witness the highest growth in terms of cinnamon consumption during the forecast period due to factors such as increasing population and affordability of the spice among consumers," says SpendEdge procurement analyst A Kowshik. "Also, the increasing demand for cinnamon for the preparation of spirits is expected to be a major growth driver for the global cinnamon market," added Kowshik.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Cinnamon Market:

The increasing adoption of cinnamon oil to improve gut health in poultry

Growing importance of sustainable sourcing of cinnamon

The rising adoption of backward integration by suppliers to ensure food safety

The increasing adoption of cinnamon oil to improve gut health in poultry:

Cinnamon oil is increasingly being used in poultry feed as it is found to be effective in treating diseases of the intestinal tract in the animal such as coccidiosis and salmonellosis. The use of cinnamon oil to improve the gut health in poultry is exceptionally high in major poultry production countries such as the US, China, Brazil, and EU countries. Moreover, the growing demand for cinnamon oil is expected to lead to the adoption of advanced technologies for processing of cinnamon oil and increase its availability.

Growing importance of sustainable sourcing of cinnamon:

Globally, the sustainability requirements of suppliers have increased as it is becoming essential for buyers. To cater to the demands the suppliers are increasingly investing in certified cinnamon. However, certifications are expensive, and suppliers are working on collaborating with buyers to discuss opportunities for certifications. The rise in availability of sustainably sourced products will also help the buyers in achieving their sustainability goals for end-products.

The rising adoption of backward integration by suppliers to ensure food safety:

An increasing number of suppliers in the cinnamon market space are adopting backward integration to ensure food safety in the supply chain. They are also focusing on practices such as integrated pest management to control farm practices and agricultural inputs to produce the required quality of cinnamon. Adopting backward integration helps the suppliers to have better control over food safety at various levels.

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

