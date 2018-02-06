SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has announced the release of their new 'strategic sourcing analysis study on the healthcare industry'. A leading healthcare enterprise specializing in the development and manufacturing of medical devices that are used in a range of medical specialties wanted to implement procurement automation technology to streamline its sourcing processes. The client also wanted to enhance their visibility into spend and improve savings. Additionally, they wanted to develop robust sourcing analysis capabilities across categories.

According to the procurement analysts at SpendEdge, "Healthcare enterprises must determine their tolerance for risks across the supply chain and implement risk strategies to achieve value-based procurement models, which will help them gain a competitive edge in this industry space."

In the healthcare industry, leading healthcare enterprises are leveraging the use of strategic sourcing analysis solutions to improve their overall procurement process. Our strategic sourcing analysis solutions help the healthcare industry players in centralizing the suppliers' responses and in comparing them within the client's system. Moreover, it also helps them in generating optimal sourcing and procurement methods and measurement tools to drive savings.

The strategic sourcing analysis solutions offered by the experts at SpendEdge helped the healthcare enterprise client in developing a best practice methodology to reduce sourcing cycle time. The solutions provided also assisted the client in developing and deploying a comprehensive technology solution that integrated the end-to-end procurement process from source to contract.

The strategic sourcing analysis solutions offered benefits that helped the client to:

Improve efficiency by providing a single view of all procurement activities

Automate processes and take advantage of new opportunities and changing market factors

