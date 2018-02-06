

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Owens Illinois Inc. (OI) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $91 million, or $0.55 per share. This was higher than $81 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.54 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.3% to $1.71 billion. This was up from $1.64 billion last year.



Owens Illinois Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $91 Mln. vs. $81 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.3% -EPS (Q4): $0.55 vs. $0.50 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.54 -Revenue (Q4): $1.71 Bln vs. $1.64 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.3%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX