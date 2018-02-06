Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Bergamot Oil Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the agro commodities and raw materials industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of bergamot oil and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"The high demand for natural ingredients across consumer products such as food ingredients and personal care products drives the demand for essential oils such as bergamot oil," says SpendEdge procurement analyst A Kowshik. "Bergamot oil is used in various industries including the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry due to its analgesic, anti-depressant, antibiotic and anti-bacterial properties which make it a useful base component," added Kowshik.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Bergamot Oil Market:

The high adoption of bergapten-free or low furocoumarin-based bergamot oil

Transition in market preferences toward organic and natural products

Use of modern extraction methods for essential oils

The high adoption of bergapten-free or low furocoumarin-based bergamot oil:

There is a high demand for the adoption of bergapten-free bergamot oil, as the presence of a-bergapten in bergamot oil is likely to cause skin irritation and infections. The use of bergapten-free bergamot oil is gaining popularity in the cosmetics industry, especially for skin and body-care applications. The growing awareness of this variant of bergamot oil is compelling suppliers to ensure that this variant is available to customers. The manufacturers are also collaborating with suppliers to ensure that the levels of bergapten are low. Moreover, this also helps in ensuring regulatory compliance and trust in consumer markets.

Transition in market preferences toward organic and natural products:

An increasing number of consumers are aware of the health benefits associated with the use of organic and natural ingredients. The organic ingredients used in personal care, beverages, and household products among consumers has spurred the demand for organic essential oils such as bergamot oil. The transition in market preferences toward organic products can be attributed to a gradual shift from products that contain artificial and synthetic ingredients. This change also increases the market potential for buyers due to the large customer base associated with natural products.

Use of modern extraction methods for essential oils:

Modern extraction techniques are more suitable for the extraction of essential oils. Such extraction methods include solvent-based extraction, percolation, and phytonic process. They have a higher preference when compared with traditional extraction techniques as these methods are likely to increase the volume of production. However, the majority of the buyers may be more comfortable if suppliers use the traditional and prevalent methods due to insufficient testing for use commercially.

