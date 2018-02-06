

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Wednesday see preliminary December results for its leading and coincident indexes, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The leading index is expected to show a score of 108.1, down from 108.3 in November. The coincident is pegged at 120.5, up from 117.9 a month earlier.



Japan also will see December numbers for labor and real cash earnings; in November, they were up an annual 0.9 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively.



Australia will release January results for the Performance of Construction Index from AiG; in December, the index score was 52.8.



Malaysia will provide December data for imports, exports and trade balance. In November, imports were worth 73.6 billion ringgit and exports were at 83.5 billion ringgit for a trade surplus of 10.00 billion ringgit.



