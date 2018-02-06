

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Intel has launched a new smartglasses called Vaunt, that looks like regular glasses and does not make the wearer look nerdy or creepy.



'If it's weird, if you look geeky, if you're tapping and fiddling-then we've lost.' Itai Vonshak, head of products at Intel's New Devices Group, told The Verge.



'There is no camera to creep people out, no button to push, no gesture area to swipe, no glowing LCD screen, no weird arm floating in front of the lens, no speaker, and no microphone (for now).'



Intel will launch an 'early access program' for developers later this year.



Intel's Vaunt glasses are simple plastic frames and work with prescription and non-prescription lenses.



The Vaunt glasses will be controlled through subtle motion gestures like a nod of the head. Future models are expected to be equipped with a microphone and access to smart assistants like Alexa or Siri.



