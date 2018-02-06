sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 07.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

20,04 Euro		-0,66
-3,19 %
WKN: 858925 ISIN: US5526901096 Ticker-Symbol: MRE 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
MDU RESOURCES GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MDU RESOURCES GROUP INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,142
20,446
06.02.
20,23
20,42
06.02.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MDU RESOURCES GROUP INC
MDU RESOURCES GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MDU RESOURCES GROUP INC20,04-3,19 %