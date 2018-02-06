

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MDU Resources (MDU) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $115.3 million, or $0.59 per share. This was higher than $65.5 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.32 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 13.7% to $1.16 billion. This was up from $1.02 billion last year.



MDU Resources earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $115.3 Mln. vs. $65.5 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 76.0% -EPS (Q4): $0.59 vs. $0.33 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 78.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.32 -Revenue (Q4): $1.16 Bln vs. $1.02 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 13.7%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX