

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - France has banned the use of smartphones in car, even if the driver has pulled over on the side of the road.



According to a new report from Le Figaro, under the new ban on smartphone use behind the wheel, a driver has to be parked in a designated spot and the engine should be off before he could touch his phone.



A driver can not simply pull over on the side of the road and turn off the ignition to respond to a call or text message.



The changes to use of smartphone while in the was made by France's high court. Driver could face fines of up to 135 euros in addition to having points added to their driving record if caught breaking the law.



However, a driver can use his phone if he is involved in an accident or breakdown.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX