

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO) announced a profit for fourth quarter that retreated from last year.



The company said its profit dropped to $28.41 million, or $0.79 per share. This was down from $33.87 million, or $0.95 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.62 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 5.5% to $136.2 million. This was down from $144.2 million last year.



Silicon Motion Technology Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $28.41 Mln. vs. $33.87 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -16.1% -EPS (Q4): $0.79 vs. $0.95 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -16.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.62 -Revenue (Q4): $136.2 Mln vs. $144.2 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -5.5%



