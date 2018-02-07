SSA Public Relations: Consumers Nationwide Are Making The Switch To CogGevity(R) Advanced Brain Nutrition Brain Health Supplement Powered By Longvida(R) Optimized Curcumin

Longvida® Optimized Curcumin and Five Additional Key Ingredients Makes CogGevity® Advanced Brain Nutrition An Extraordinary Choice To Maximize Cognitive Function For Life. Breakthrough Dietary Supplement Developed By Dr. Keith Black, Chairman and Professor, Department of Neurosurgery at Cedars-Sinai Hospital and Team of Internationally Renowned Neurologists and Neuroscientists

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWRE / February 6, 2018 / Consumers who care about the long term health of their brain are making the switch to all-new CogGevity(R) Advanced Brain Nutrition powered Longvida® Optimized Curcumin - the most trusted brand in curcumin - along with five additional ingredients, including a patent based on the synergistic combination of two of the product's ingredients shown in clinical research to yield significant brain health benefits.

Longvida® Optimized Curcumin is a breakthrough formula of the natural antioxidant curcumin, from the turmeric root. Through its patented (US Patent 9192644, EP Patent 1993365; additional patents pending) SLCP™ Technology Longvida is effectively optimized to deliver free curcumin into target tissues through the critical bioavailability requirements of permeability, solubility, and stability. Developed in collaboration with elite neuroscientists at UCLA, Longvida carries a strong safety profile and is self-GRAS.

"Longvida® Optimized Curcumin is the industry gold standard curcumin, and we are extremely proud to combine Longvida with our own formula to make CogGevity(R) Advanced Brain Nutrition the one and only supplement needed to help achieve long term brain health and support cognitive function for life," said Scott Barnum, CEO of Black Brain Health LLC. "Those in the know recognize Longvida as the superior curcumin available on the market, and the combination of Longvida(R) Optimized Curcumin and CogGevity's specially-developed formula has consumers turning to CogGevity to meet their brain health objectives."

Developed by a team of neurologists and neuroscientists at UCLA Medical Center and the Salk Institute for Biological Studies, CogGevity works in conjunction with a healthy lifestyle to help maintain a healthy brain.

Combined in one easy-to-take soft gel capsule, the new supplement blends six safe and thoroughly tested ingredients specifically designed for the brain in exacting proportions. Each ingredient has special role and function to play within the brain and work well together integrated in one formula. The CogGevity formula also has a patent based on the synergistic combination of two of its core ingredients (DHA and Fisetin). The formulation contains:

Longvida® Optimized Curcumin , a patented form of curcumin that is absorbed into the blood stream for maximum effect backed by considerable research and clinical trials;

, a patented form of curcumin that is absorbed into the blood stream for maximum effect backed by considerable research and clinical trials; DHA (Omega-3) , an essential Omega-3 fatty acid, DHA (docosahexaenoic acid) is a major structural component of the brain promoting optimal neuronal function and supports synaptic membrane structure and function, healthy neurotransmitter function, and support of the stability and fluidity of cellular membranes;

EPA (Omega-3) , another important Omega-3 fatty acid, EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid) supports cognitive function for maximum brain health;

Fisetin , an important flavonoid (plant phytochemical) found in certain fruits and vegetables shown in animal studies to support memory and mental function. Fisetin's antioxidant properties are believed to promote memory storage by forming strong connections between neurons in the brain, and provide support against free radicals;

Decaffeinated Green Tea Extract , a naturally occurring polyphenols (compounds in plants that have antioxidant properties) that can help reduce the formation of free radicals in the body and have neurosupportive effects;

, a naturally occurring polyphenols (compounds in plants that have antioxidant properties) that can help reduce the formation of free radicals in the body and have neurosupportive effects; Vitamin D, which supports overall brain structure and function by working with Omega-3 fatty acids to support cognitive function and contains powerful immune support, essential for brain health. CogGevity helps you meet your daily needs for this essential vitamin.

"Beginning as early as in our 30's, we must focus on brain health as we would on any other part of our body. CogGevity works together with good lifestyle activities including proper nutrition, exercise, adequate sleep and stress management to help achieve maximum brain function for life. Our genes do not fully determine our fate - what we do on a daily basis to promote fitness and wellness - including our brain health - can help prepare us to thrive as we age. CogGevity® Advanced Brain Nutrition - powered by Longvida® Optimized Curcumin - is part of a daily regimen to help ensure brain health for the long term," said Scientific Advisory Board member and product ambassador Dr. Kristen Willeumier.

