Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2018) - Mesa Exploration Corp. (TSXV: MSA) (OTC: MSAJF) (the "Company" or "Mesa") announces that further to its press releases dated December 22, 2017 and February 2, 2018, it has determined not to proceed with its proposed acquisition of all of the outstanding common shares of J.P. Mariwell Inc. ("JPM"), an applicant under Health Canada's "Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations", and has terminated its letter agreement with JPM.

About Mesa Exploration Corp.

Mesa is exploring a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States where it controls land holdings in proven mining districts with excellent access and infrastructure. Mesa currently has 17.5 million shares issued and outstanding.

