John P. Calamos, Sr. And John S. Koudounis File Action Seeking Repayment In Full Of Personal Loans To EXIN Group Following EXIN Default

DEMAND THAT EXIN CEASE AND DESIST USE OF NAMES

NAPERVILLE, Illinois, Feb. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Calamos Family Partners, Inc. ("CFP"), the private family office of John P. Calamos, Sr., announced that Mr. Calamos and John S. Koudounis filed a legal action today in Cook County, Illinois against EXIN Financial Services Holdings B.V., the Dutch holding company of the EXIN Group ("EXIN"), seeking immediate repayment of more than $41 million in principal, plus interest, owed to them by EXIN under a series of loan agreements, the full amount of which became finally due and payable by EXIN under the terms of those agreements on December 31, 2017 and is now in default. Today's legal action also asserts, among other things, that EXIN has repeatedly failed to provide requested financial statements and other financial, accounting and regulatory information and records as required by the applicable loan agreements. In addition, the lawsuit seeks a full accounting of when and how EXIN used the borrowed funds.

In addition, a formal cease and desist letter is being delivered to EXIN, instructing EXIN to remove from EXIN's website and all other public communications any reference to Mr. Calamos, Mr. Koudounis, or any affiliated entities, and to cease using any of their names or referring to any of them in connection with any actions or activities of EXIN.

A CFP representative said, "While we do not ordinarily comment on private investments, it has become evident to Mr. Calamos and Mr. Koudounis that their rights as creditors are not being honored, and they are therefore forced to take this step to enforce those rights."