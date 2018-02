TAB Food Investments: TFI Tab Food Investments Postpones Initial Public Offering

ISTANBUL, Turkey and NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TFI Tab Food Investments ("TFI" or the "Company"), today announced that it has postponed its previously announced initial public offering. TFI will continue to evaluate the timing for the proposed offering as market conditions develop.

A registration statement relating to the proposed sale of these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering of these securities may be obtained from:

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, One Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10010, telephone: 1-800-221-1037 or by emailing newyork.prospectus@credit-suisse.com; or Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com (mailto:prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com).

About TFI

TFI Tab Food Investments, Inc. is one of the world's largest global restaurant operators by number of restaurants, with over 1,800 restaurants and more than 30,000 employees. During its 22-year history, TFI has grown its portfolio to include a broad range of quick service restaurants, or QSRs, mainly in Turkey and China. Its brand portfolio includes some of the most widely recognized QSR brands in the world, including Burger King, Popeyes, Sbarro, and Arby's, as well as its own brand, Usta Dönerci.

