QUOINE to incorporate Quantstamp's smart contract security recommendations for select tokens on their ICO listing platform, QRYPTOS

TOKYO, Feb. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- QUOINE, a leading global cryptocurrency fintech company, announced today that they signed an MOU with Quantstamp Inc. intended to enhance the smart contract security of select projects conducting their ICO on QUOINE's ICO listing and crypto-to-crypto trading and exchange platform, QRYPTOS.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/638541/20180206_quantstamp_quoine.jpg

QUOINE is a fintech company that aims to democratize finance by providing more liquidity to the crypto economy and spreading premium financial services to everyone around the world. QUOINE partners have over 250 years of combined fintech experience and the team at QUOINE is comprised of banking and finance veterans from global top tier investment banks including Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse and Merrill Lynch and global venture capital fund SoftBank Group.

In early November, 2017, QUOINE raised 350 million QASH (the equivalent of 350,000 ETH or over 280 million USD) in their oversubscribed token sale. The QASH Token Sale had 4,988 participants from 98 countries around the world, making it one of the most successful blockchain fintech token sales globally.

Quantstamp Inc. is developing a security protocol that audits smart contracts using formal verification techniques to find vulnerabilities before they are published to the blockchain. Quantstamp is designing its audits to be secured and verified by a distributed network of nodes, much like an Ethereum node secures and validates an Ethereum transaction. This model is intended to make the Quantstamp protocol a scalable and cost-effective solution to the smart contract crisis. Currently, over 256 million USDin Ether were either lost or stolen due to faulty smart contracts.

The MOU lays the groundwork allowing for Quantstamp to provide security recommendations for select smart contract projects on the QRYPTOS platform. QRYPTOS manages the token sale process on behalf of a token issuer. This management attempts to streamline the token sale process for token issuers, enhance security measures and provide a safe participation process for the crypto community. After a token sale is conducted on QRYPTOS, the token is immediately tradable on its platform.

In an effort to further protect QRYPTOS users, Quantstamp will act as QUOINE's smart contract security advisor on select projects. Quantstamp's recommendations are meant to enhance the smart contract security practices of token issuers managing their ICO through QRYPTOS.

"Being the first global cryptocurrency fintech company to receive a license from the Japan Financial Services Agency, it is our mission to foster security and compliance to safeguard our customers' assets on our trading platforms," says QUOINE CEO and Co-founder Mike Kayamori. "By further developing our partnership with Quantstamp, we expect to further enhance ICO security in the crypto ecosystem and extend Quantstamp's Proof-of-Caring spirit to the QUOINE community."

"Quantstamp's mission is to be the security infrastructure upgrade for blockchain technology," says Quantstamp CEO Richard Ma. "I believe we are taking a powerful step towards our common vision."

ABOUT QUOINE

QUOINE is a leading global fintech company that provides trading, exchange, and next generation financial services powered by blockchain technology. With offices in Japan, Singapore and Vietnam, QUOINE combines a strong network of local partners with extensive team experience in banking and financial products to deliver best in class financial services for its customers. More information is available at www.quoine.com

In 2014, QUOINE launched Quoine Exchange, now known as QUOINEX, which became one of the largest bitcoin exchanges in the world by transaction volume. QUOINE offers powerful trading features, a sophisticated user dashboard, and secure regulatory compliance to individual and corporate customers. QUOINEX provides trading services for bitcoin and fiat currency pairs in Japanese yen, US dollar, Euro, HK dollar, Indonesian rupiah, Singapore dollar, Philippine peso, Indian rupee, Australian dollar, and Chinese Renminbi. QUOINEX has exceeded USD12 billion in transactions in the past two years. In September 2017, QUOINE Corporation became the first global cryptocurrency exchange to be officially licensed by the Japan FSA. More information can be found at www.quoinex.com

In June 2017, QUOINE launched a fully digital cryptocurrency exchange and trading platform called QRYPTOS, exclusively for cryptocurrency trading in desktop version at www.qryptos.com.

In October 2017, QUOINE became the first licensed global cryptocurrency exchange in Japan to launch a global Initial Coin Offering (ICO), also known as the QASH Token Sale. QUOINE Corporation was officially licensed by the Japan FSA on 29th September 2017.

In November 2017, QUOINE successfully raised 350M QASH (the equivalent of 350K ETH or ~USD105M) in a significantly oversubscribed ICO at https://liquid.plus, to fund the growth of the QUOINE LIQUID platform. More information can be found at:

QASH Token and QUOINE LIQUID website: https://liquid.plus

Whitepaper download: https://liquid.plus/quoine-liquid

QUOINE ICO Brand Reel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q5mvYnammC0&t=51s

QUOINE LIQUID Reel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O5gs2sX7W-g&t=2s

Telegram: https://t.me/QUOINE

CONTACT DETAILS

Contact Person: Katherine Ng

Email: katherine.ng@quoine.com

Website: www.quoine.com

Telegram Community: https://t.me/QUOINE

Twitter: @QUOINE_SG

Facebook: www.fb.com/quoine.sg

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/quoine

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/LIQUIDQASH/

Steemit: https://steemit.com/@quoineliquid

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOR2GJnFoOgTazC5v6mBTSA/featured?disable_polymer=1

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/638541/20180206_quantstamp_quoine.jpg