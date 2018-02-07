

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is sharply higher on Wednesday, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index gaining 3 percent after U.S. stocks rebounded overnight. In addition, a weaker yen lifted exporters' shares.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is gaining 707.70 points or 3.27 percent to 22,317.94, off a high of 22,353.87 earlier. On Tuesday, the Nikkei index fell 4.73 percent, marking its steepest fall since June 2016.



The major exporters are sharply higher, thanks to a weaker yen. Panasonic is adding almost 6 percent, Sony is gaining more than 4 percent, Canon is higher by more than 3 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is advancing almost 3 percent. SoftBank Group's shares are up almost 4 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is gaining more than 5 percent and Honda is rising more than 3 percent. In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is adding more than 2 percent and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is higher by almost 3 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is adding more than 4 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is advancing almost 2 percent despite crude oil prices extending losses overnight.



Among the market's best performers, Sumco Corp. is gaining more than 11 percent, Yokogawa Electric is rising more than 9 percent and Furukawa Electric is higher by more than 7 percent.



On the flip side, Japan Tobacco is losing more than 3 percent, Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding is lower by more than 2 percent and Marubeni Corp. is down more than 1 percent.



In economic news, Japan will on Wednesday see preliminary December results for its leading and coincident indexes as well as December numbers for labor and real cash earnings.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the mid 109 yen-range on Wednesday.



On Wall Street, stocks saw considerable volatility over the course of the trading session on Tuesday before ending the day sharply higher. While some traders were looking to pick up stocks at reduced levels following recent weakness, others questioned whether the recent pullback would continue.



The Dow jumped 567.02 points or 2.3 percent to 24,912.77, the Nasdaq surged up 148.36 points or 2.1 percent to 7,115.88 and the S&P 500 climbed 46.20 points or 1.7 percent to 2,695.14.



The major European markets also moved substantially lower on Tuesday. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index tumbled by 2.6 percent, while the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index slumped by 2.4 percent and 2.3 percent, respectively.



Crude oil futures continued to fall Tuesday, even as U.S. stocks were found their footing after the biggest one-day drop for the Dow Jones Industrial Average. March WTI crude declined $0.76 or 1.2 percent to $63.39 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX