

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google, a unit of Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL, GOOG), agreed to pay more than $2 billion for Chelsea Market, a onetime Nabisco cookie factory across Ninth Avenue from the tech giant's New York headquarters, according to reports citing people familiar with the matter.



The seller of the 1.2 million-square-foot property is Jamestown LP, an Atlanta-based real estate investment firm. A closing is expected in April.



Chelsea Market is known for its first-floor food hall, which attracts about 6 million visitors annually, according to its website. The property's upstairs space is used by tenants including cable television's Food Network, the New York 1 news channel and Major League Baseball Network. The High Line elevated park runs by the building.



Google bought 111 Eighth Ave., a former warehouse occupying a full city block, in 2010.



