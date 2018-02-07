Growing at "China Speed", AWE Wins Recognition Across the World

SHANGHAI, Feb. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Organized by China Household Electrical Appliances Association, the Appliances & Electronics World Expo (AWE) is a major event on par with the CES and the IFA. According to AWE Organizing Committee, AWE 2018 is set tobe heldat Shanghai New International Expo Center from March 8-11, 2018, with a record-setting 10 exhibition halls covering an exhibition area of 130,000 square meters, expecting an estimated 250,000 visitors.

It only took AWE 25 years to catch up with established global exhibitions that have a history of more than half a century. This speed is amazing. Always trying to improve, AWE paced up, changing from a biennial event to an annual one, while expanding its portfolio from home appliances to include more technology fields to witness technological changes and foresee industry directions. The speed is accelerating.

With the skyrocketing rise of China's economy and a steady improvement of Chinese people's living standard in the last two decades, China has become the innovation forefront of global home appliance and consumer electronics industry. AWE, the largest show of this field in Asia, has witnessed the progress as it evolves from a follower to a leader in the industry.

A match of world-leading technology shows

AWE 2018 is expected to house more than 800 exhibitors including Haier, Midea, Samsung, LG, BSH, Whirlpool, Sony, Panasonic, Sharp and Philips, covering home appliances, consumer electronics, digital products, communication products, smart homes, smart applications, cloud platforms, black technologies, commercial appliances and products from related industries.

More than 82 events will be held concurrently, including:

8th China Household Electrical Appliance Development Summit

Smart Appliances Cloud Interconnection& SDK Press Release

2018 AWE Global Media Day

2018 Global Technology AI Chip Innovation Conference

2018 China Electrical Appliance Supply Chain Summit

2018 China Real Estate Fine Decoration Forum

2018 China New Retail Summit

"AWE Award" Ceremony

Facebook and other social media have been adopted in AWE's international promotion plan. For more details and a live video, visit https://www.facebook.com/en.awe.com.cn.

According to the latest data, the number of pre-registration visitors has doubled, compared with the same period last year. More than 32 overseas media will participate in AWE2018, in addition to 91 Chinese media partners.

Save the date: 8-11 March, 2018 in Shanghai, China!

