

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Total labor cash earnings in Japan increased for the fifth straight month in December, and at a faster-than-expected pace, preliminary report from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare showed Wednesday.



Gross earnings climbed 0.7 percent year-over-year in December, slower than the 0.9 percent rise in November. However, that was above the 0.5 percent increase economists had forecast.



Both contractual gross earnings and special cash earnings grew 0.7 percent annually in December.



At the same time, real cash earnings dropped 0.5 percent in December, reversing a 0.1 percent rise in November.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX