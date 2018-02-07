Masterpieces Featuring Spring to Be Displayed at The National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo, Near Imperial Palace, Introducing 20th-Century Japanese Art

TOKYO, Feb. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo, Japan's first national art museum situated at the Kitanomaru Park neighboring the Imperial Palace, will exhibit various masterpieces featuring spring at its annual spring exhibitions in 2018.

The works to be on display include KAWAI Gyokudo's "Parting Spring" depicting cherry blossoms. The masterpiece, which is designated as an Important Cultural Property, can be displayed only once a year. Moreover, FUNADA Gyokuju's "Flowers (Image of Evening)," an accession at the museum, will be exhibited for the first time during the annual event. At the museum's Crafts Gallery, ceramics, lacquerware, textile and metal works among other craftworks will be on display.

(Photo: http://prw.kyodonews.jp/opn/release/201802060690/?images)

(TV Spot: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2KDExHpvdck)

You can view Japan's only collection of artworks, from which you can learn of the over 100-year history of modern Japanese art, at the National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo.

The Chidorigafuchi Park, which is within walking distance from the museum, is known as one of Japan's best cherry blossom-viewing spots, visited by more than one million people from all over the world. The museum holds the Spring Festival to coincide with the period when cherry blossoms are in full bloom.

About the National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo

The National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo holds the "MOMAT Collection," in which about 200 works from its collection of more than 13,000 works are displayed with English explanations during each of the exhibition periods. Audio guide in English, Chinese and Korean is also available.

"Room With A View," an observation lounge of the Art Museum, commands a panoramic view of the nature-rich Imperial Palace and skyscrapers.

Website: http://www.momat.go.jp/english/

Spring exhibitions & events

Art Museum: MOMAT Collection, from March 20 to May 27, 2018

Crafts Gallery: Master Hands in the Meiji Period: The Crafts Gallery's 40th Anniversary Exhibition-from the museum collection, from March 1 to May 27, 2018

Spring Festival in the National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo : from March 23 to April 8, 2018

Special lunch boxes for cherry blossom viewers will be on sale at L'ART ET MIKUNI, a restaurant on the premises of the museum.