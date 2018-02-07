

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index declined more-than-expected at the end of the year, preliminary figures from the Cabinet Office showed Wednesday.



The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, dropped to 107.9 in December from 108.2 in November. Economists had expected the index to fall to 108.1.



At the same time, the coincident index that reflects the current economic activity improved to 120.7 in December from 117.9 in the preceding month. It was expected to rise to 120.5.



The lagging index came in at 119.0 in December versus 118.8 in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX