Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO), the world leader in digital security and #1 payment card supplier, has joined forces with Entrust Datacard, a leading provider of trusted identity and secure transaction technology solutions, to provide a unique, SaaS-based instant issuance solution for U.S. financial institutions.

Instant issuance is a must-have for financial institutions

In 2006, instant issuance began to penetrate the payment card industry, and banks were presented with the opportunity to set themselves ahead of their competition by providing consumers with a higher level of service and differentiated products. With additional benefits to the solution, it has now become critical for financial institutions to integrate instant issuance into their portfolio. Aite Group's Tiffani Montez agrees: "The ability to instantly issue a card in a branch was a luxury in the past, but as more and more issuers implement this capability, it is slowly moving from a nice-to-have to a must-have."

Aite's research also shows that from 2017 to 2021, the number of North American financial institutions who have implemented instant issuance will jump from 3,312 to 5,483, representing 55% market adoption.

Strengthen customer relationships and accomplish business goals with optimized time, increased activation and cost savings

By coupling Entrust Datacard's industry-leading instant issuance solution and ease of deployment with Gemalto's SaaS platform, the barriers of entry are lowered so that financial institutions of any size can profit from the many benefits of a SaaS-based instant issuance solution.

With complete control over card delivery, the wait for a new card whether for normal issuance cycle or because of loss or theft is practically eliminated. Instead, banks can now use that gained time to focus on customer relationship, improve engagement and cross-sell additional products and services.

Furthermore, cards instantly issued in the branch have proved to increase activation rates by 82 percent and usage rates by 32 percent. Combined with the cost savings linked to reduced waste and postage, but also to IT overheads thanks to SaaS-based seamless implementation, financial institutions can see an uptick in profit.

Gemalto and Entrust Datacard's partnership brings together the industry's widest portfolio of issuance systems and a secure, future-proof, reliable solution to help financial institutions save money, maximize time and build stronger customer relationships.

A hosted end-to-end solution for easy, affordable and fast card issuance in the branch

With this combined solution, Entrust Datacard's instant issuance printers are installed and set up at the branch. State-of-the-art EMV cards can then be personalized and printed on-demand while the issuance software is hosted by and remotely managed from Gemalto's secure, cloud-based SaaS infrastructure.

Executive Quotes:

"With both Gemalto and Entrust Datacard's strong experience in the banking and payment industry, we've been able to apply that expertise to bring instant issuance to market. The SaaS aspect really sets the solution apart from others in the field, and financial institutions of all sizes will be able to reap the benefits."

Paul Kobos, SVP Banking and Payments, North America, Gemalto

"With a SaaS-based instant issuance solution, we are able to not only provide financial institutions with the ability to instantly meet their customer's needs, but do it in a manner that drives retention, and increases activation and usage rates, all while reducing the overhead expenses to the bank."

Karen Kaukol, Vice President of Instant Issuance, Entrust Datacard

