THERACLION (Paris:ALTHE) (Euronext Growth, FR0010120402 ALTHE), a company specialized in leading-edge medical equipment for echotherapy, today announces that Mister Renaud Saleur joined its Board of Directors on February 1st 2018.

With a dual background in engineering and economics (a graduate from Supelec and Harvard Business School), Renaud Saleur has developed for these last 30 years a successful asset management experience with prestigious funds such as Fidelity, Soros, Moore Capital and GLG Partners in both sectors, equities and credit.

In 2009, he created his own investment management company: he is the founder and CEO of the Mangousta and Anaconda Funds in London and Geneva. He actively supports recognized clients to whom he brings an acute understanding of the increasing challenges of the business in terms of financial environment, regulation and compliance. He mostly invest in Medtech and Energy.

He also participated as a seeder and advisor in the creation and success of high-technology start-ups in Israel and France.

He is an active member of the Harvard Business Angels committee in the United Kingdom.

Jean-Yves Burel, Chairman of the Theraclion board comments: "I am glad to get Renaud Saleur joining our board. He brings to our company great financial and financing competencies. The intimacy he has developed with high-reputation international funds will be extremely valuable for Theraclion to cope with the necessary scaling-up of the company. Having been a Director of Fidelity France, Fidelity Services UK, Anaconda, Radstock and SAMCO, Renaud has a long experience in board participation. Besides his technical skills, he is also an experienced leader who pays quality attention to people management and development."

Renaud Saleur adds: "I feel honored to join the very professional Theraclion's board of directors. For the last 30 years, I have invested in several Medtech companies, but Theraclion is the first one within my portfolio which has developed such a disruptive solution: non-invasive and ambulatory treatments are growing demands from patients, service providers and payers. Theraclion's platform meets these requirements. Now that excellent clinical results have been achieved on benign tumors, I am confident the encouraging trials on veins and immuno-stimulation will open new opportunities on the large vascular and oncology markets. Theraclion has a lot to win in opening its capital to the Anglo-Saxon world and I will do my best to leverage my network there."

