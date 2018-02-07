Ablynx: ABLYNX ANNOUNCES BOARD CHANGES

GHENT, Belgium, 7 February 2018 - Ablynx NV [Euronext Brussels and Nasdaq: ABLX] today announced that Dr Bo Jesper Hansen, acting as permanent representative of Orfacare Consulting GmbH, has decided to resign from the Board of Directors with immediate effect for personal reasons. Having contributed to Ablynx's recent M&A activities, and served on the Board since 2013, Dr Hansen will now focus on other opportunities. He will be succeeded by Dr Russell G. Greig, acting as a permanent representative of Greig Biotechnology Global Consulting Inc., who has been a non-executive Director of Ablynx since 2012, and has been unanimously elected by the Ablynx Board as the new Chairman.

Dr Greig is an industry veteran and is currently Chairman of AM Pharma and MedEye (The NL), Sanifit (Spain and the USA), eTheRNA (Belgium), and a non-executive Director of TiGenix (Belgium). Following a 28-year career at GSK where he held the positions of President of both GSK Pharmaceuticals International and SROne (the Venture Arm of GSK), Dr Greig has served as Chairman of Novagali (sold to Santen), Isconova (to Novavax), Syntaxin (to Ipsen), and as a Venture Partner at Kurma Life Sciences (France).

Dr Edwin Moses, Chief Executive Officer at Ablynx, commented:

"We are very fortunate to have a very suitable successor for Bo Jesper, allowing for an orderly transition at this time. Russell knows the company extremely well and will be an important asset during the next months."

Dr Russell Greig, commented:

"I am delighted to accept this position, having worked with the Ablynx Board over the past five years. My goal will be to fully support the proposed acquisition of the Company by Sanofi as recommended by the Ablynx Board."

From 7 February 2018, the composition of the Board of Ablynx is as follows:

Russell Greig, Chairman of the Board, acting as permanent representative of Greig Biotechnology Global Consulting Inc.

Edwin Moses, Director and Chief Executive Officer

William Jenkins, Independent Director, acting as principal of William Jenkins Pharma Consulting

Catherine Moukheibir, Independent Director

Remi Vermeiren, Independent Director

Lutgart Van den Berghe, Independent Director, acting as permanent representative of NV Feadon

Hilde Windels, Independent Director, acting as permanent representative of Hilde Windels BVBA

About Ablynx

Ablynx (http://www.ablynx.com/) is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of Nanobodies (http://www.ablynx.com/technology-innovation/understanding-nanobodies/) , proprietary therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments, which combine the advantages of conventional antibody drugs with some of the features of small-molecule drugs. Ablynx is dedicated to creating new medicines which will make a real difference to society. Today, the Company has more than 45 proprietary and partnered programmes (http://www.ablynx.com/rd-portfolio/overview/) in development in various therapeutic areas including inflammation, haematology, immuno-oncology, oncology and respiratory disease. The Company has collaborations with multiple pharmaceutical companies including AbbVie; Boehringer Ingelheim; Eddingpharm; Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, New Jersey, USA; Merck KGaA; Novartis; Novo Nordisk; Sanofi and Taisho Pharmaceuticals. The Company is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on www.ablynx.com (http://www.ablynx.com).

For more information, please contact

Ablynx:

Dr Edwin Moses

CEO

t: +32 (0)9 262 00 07

m: +32 (0)473 39 50 68

e: edwin.moses@ablynx.com (mailto:edwin.moses@ablynx.com)

Lies Vanneste

Director Investor Relations

t: +32 (0)9 262 01 37

m: +32 (0)498 05 35 79

e: lies.vanneste@ablynx.com (mailto:lies.vanneste@ablynx.com)

Follow us on Twitter @AblynxABLX (https://twitter.com/AblynxABLX)

Ablynx media relations:

Consilium Strategic Communications

Mary-Jane Elliott, Philippa Gardner, Sukaina Virji

t: +44 (0)20 3709 5700

e: ablynx@consilium-comms.com (mailto:ablynx@consilium-comms.com)

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

Dan Katcher or Joseph Sala

t: +1 212-355-4449





pdf version of the press release (http://hugin.info/137912/R/2166620/833834.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Ablynx via Globenewswire

