Euronext (Paris:ENX) (Amsterdam:ENX) (Brussels:ENX), the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, today announced trading volumes for January 2018.

Cash trading

In January 2018, the average daily transaction value on the Euronext cash order book stood at €7,773 million, up +20.4% compared to January 2017 and stable from the previous month.

The average daily transaction value on ETFs order book1 was €286 million, up +16.9% compared to January 2017 and up +5.6% from the previous month. At the end of January 2018, 808 ETFS were listed on Euronext compared to 804 at the end of 2017.

Derivatives trading

In January 2018, the overall average daily volume on derivatives reached 561,231 contracts, up +25.9% compared to January 2017 and up +4.9% compared to the previous month. In detail,

the average daily volume on equity index derivatives reached 199,714 contracts, stable compared to January 2017 and down -6.5% from the previous month,

the average daily volume on individual equity derivatives reached 313,502 contracts, up +56.3% compared to January 2017 and up +10.6% from the previous month,

the average daily volume on commodities derivatives reached 48,016 contracts, up +6.5% compared to January 2017 and up +26.3% from the previous month.

At the end of January 2018, the open interest was up at 16,814,247 contracts (+27.6% compared to the end of January 2017).

FX spot trading

The average daily volume on the spot foreign exchange market of FastMatch, of which Euronext owns 90% of the capital since August 2017, stood at $20,774 million, up +22.0% compared to January 2017 and up +33.2% from the previous month.

Listing

In January 2018, Euronext had no new listings. €3.5 billion were raised on Euronext in corporate bonds of which €1.0 billion of green bonds from ENGIE; and €1.7 billion were raised in follow-on equity.

1 From January 2018, volumes on ETFs are only measured on order book activity due to low revenue-impact of off-book activity. Based on the previous presentation to be abandoned, activity is €359 million, down -19.7% compared to January 2016 and down -36.7% compared to the previous month.

European Cash Market Monthly Activity Jan-18 Dec-17 Jan-17 YTD 2018 YTD 2017 Nb trading days 22 19 22 22 22 NUMBER OF TRANSACTIONS (Buy and sells) (reported trades included) Jan-18 Dec-17 Change MOM Jan-17 Change YOY YTD 2018 YTD 2017 Change YTD Total Cash Market 1 41,703,998 35,762,296 16.6% 35,824,108 16.4% 41,703,998 35,824,108 16.4% ADV Cash Market 1 1,895,636 1,882,226 0.7% 1,628,369 16.4% 1,895,636 1,628,369 16.4% TRANSACTION VALUE € million Single counted) Eur million Jan-18 Dec-17 Change MOM Jan-17 Change YOY YTD 2018 YTD 2017 Change YTD Total Cash Market 1 171,015.6 147,881.6 15.6% 142,068.1 20.4% 171,015.6 142,068.1 20.4% ADV Cash Market 1 7,773.4 7,783.2 -0.1% 6,457.6 20.4% 7,773.4 6,457.6 20.4% LISTINGS Number of Issuers Jan-18 Dec-17 Change MOM Jan-17 Change YOY December 2017 Change EURONEXT 2 1,252 1,255 -0.2% 1,290 -2.9% 1255 -0.2% SMEs 705 723 -2.5% 742 -5.0% 723 -2.5% EURONEXT CAPITAL RAISED on Equities on Primary and Secondary Market (mln of €) Jan-18 Dec-17 Change MOM Jan-17 Change YOY YTD 2018 YTD 2017 Change YTD Nb New Listings 0 2 1 0 1 Money Raised New Listings incl over allotment 0 28 0 0 0 of which Money Raised New Listings 0 27 0 0 0 Follow-ons on Equities 1,704 4,426 -61.5% 3,437 -50.4% 1,704 3,437 -50.4% Corporate Bonds 3 3,483 2,363 47.4% 2,770 25.7% 3,483 2,770 25.7% Financials Bonds 19,876 7,519 164.3% 22,376 -11.2% 19,876 22,376 -11.2% Public/SemiPublic Bonds 5,448 462 1078.4% 6,048 -9.9% 5,448 6,048 -9.9% Others 18,434 699 2536.0% 6,457 185.5% 18,434 6,457 185.5% Total Money Raised 4 48,945 15,498 215.8% 41,089 19.1% 48,945 41,089 19.1% of which SMEs CAPITAL RAISED on Equities on Primary and Secondary Market (mln of €) Jan-18 Dec-17 Change MOM Jan-17 Change YOY YTD 2018 YTD 2017 Change YTD Nb New Listings 0 1 0 0 0 Money Raised New Listings incl over allotment 0 28 0 0 0 of which Money Raised New Listings 0 27 0 0 0 Follow-ons on Equities 106 512 -79.4% 108 -1.7% 106 108 -1.7% Corporate Bonds 3 0 100 0 0 0 Financials Bonds 0 15 0 0 0 Others 0 0 0 0 0 Total Money Raised 4 106 655 -83.9% 108 -1.7% 106 108 -1.7% 1 Shares, warrants, ETFs, bonds 2 Euronext, Euronext Access and Euronext Growth 3 Corporate bonds figures revised as from January 2017 to exclude Euronext listed financials issuers and to regroup them in a broader newly created financial bonds category. Public/Semi-Public bonds category not reported before, created as from January 2017 4 included New Listings incl over allotment, Follow-ons on Equities, Corporate Bonds on Euronext Listed Issuers





European Derivatives Market Monthly Activity Jan-18 Dec-17 Jan-17 YTD 2018 YTD 2017 Nb trading days 22 19 22 22 22 Volume (in lots) Jan-18 Dec-17 Change MOM Jan-17 Change YOY Jan 2018 till Jan 2018 Jan 2017 till Jan 2017 Change YTD Equity 11,290,733 9,441,570 19.6% 8,807,011 28.2% 11,290,733 8,807,011 28.2% of which AtomX 106,802 45,894 106,802 63,479 Index 4,393,699 4,056,591 8.3% 4,394,181 0.0% 4,393,699 4,394,181 0.0% of which AtomX 14,802 23,629 14,802 19,100 Futures 3,008,112 2,940,792 2.3% 3,472,027 -13.4% 3,008,112 3,472,027 -13.4% of which AtomX 14,802 23,629 14,802 19,100 Options 1,385,587 1,115,799 24.2% 922,154 50.3% 1,385,587 922,154 50.3% of which AtomX 0 0 0 0 Individual Equity 6,897,034 5,384,979 28.1% 4,412,830 56.3% 6,897,034 4,412,830 56.3% of which AtomX 92,000 22,265 92,000 44,379 Futures 7,353 18,046 -59.3% 27,434 -73.2% 7,353 27,434 -73.2% of which AtomX 2,000 1,500 2,000 8,000 Options 6,889,681 5,366,933 28.4% 4,385,396 57.1% 6,889,681 4,385,396 57.1% of which AtomX 90,000 20,765 90,000 36,379 Commodity 1,056,350 722,460 46.2% 992,277 6.5% 1,056,350 992,277 6.5% Futures 988,105 664,400 48.7% 928,858 6.4% 988,105 928,858 6.4% Options 68,245 58,060 17.5% 63,419 7.6% 68,245 63,419 7.6% Other 0 0 7,587 0 7,587 Futures 0 0 0 0 0 Options 0 0 7,587 0 7,587 Total Futures 4,003,570 3,623,238 10.5% 4,428,319 -9.6% 4,003,570 4,428,319 -9.6% Total Options 8,343,513 6,540,792 27.6% 5,378,556 55.1% 8,343,513 5,378,556 55.1% Total Euronext 12,347,083 10,164,030 21.5% 9,806,875 25.9% 12,347,083 9,806,875 25.9% ADV (in lots) Jan-18 Dec-17 Change MOM Jan-17 Change YOY Jan 2018 till Jan 2018 Jan 2017 till Jan 2017 Change YTD Equity 513,215 496,925 3.3% 400,319 28.2% 513,215 400,319 28.2% of which AtomX 4,855 2,415 4,855 Index 199,714 213,505 -6.5% 199,736 0.0% 199,714 199,736 0.0% of which AtomX 673 1,244 673 Futures 136,732 154,779 -11.7% 157,819 -13.4% 136,732 157,819 -13.4% of which AtomX 673 1,244 673 Options 62,981 58,726 7.2% 41,916 50.3% 62,981 41,916 50.3% of which AtomX 0 0 0 Individual Equity 313,502 283,420 10.6% 200,583 56.3% 313,502 200,583 56.3% of which AtomX 4,182 1,172 4,182 Futures 334 950 -64.8% 1,247 -73.2% 334 1,247 -73.2% of which AtomX 91 79 91 Options 313,167 282,470 10.9% 199,336 57.1% 313,167 199,336 57.1% of which AtomX 4,091 1,093 4,091 Commodity 48,016 38,024 26.3% 45,104 6.5% 48,016 45,104 6.5% Futures 44,914 34,968 28.4% 42,221 6.4% 44,914 42,221 6.4% Options 3,102 3,056 1.5% 2,883 7.6% 3,102 2,883 7.6% Other 0 0 345 0 345 Futures 0 0 0 0 0 Options 0 0 345 0 345 Total Futures 181,980 190,697 -4.6% 201,287 -9.6% 181,980 201,287 -9.6% Total Options 379,251 344,252 10.2% 244,480 55.1% 379,251 244,480 55.1% Total Euronext 561,231 534,949 4.9% 445,767 25.9% 561,231 445,767 25.9% Open Interest Jan-18 Dec-17 Change MOM Jan-17 Change YOY Equity 16,169,673 14,093,432 14.7% 12,572,787 29% Index 1,397,386 1,247,257 12.0% 1,053,344 32.7% Futures 595,820 540,643 10.2% 527,270 13.0% Options 801,566 706,614 13.4% 526,074 52.4% Individual Equity 14,772,287 12,846,175 15.0% 11,519,443 28.2% Futures 13,687 10,716 27.7% 13,334 2.6% Options 14,758,600 12,835,459 15.0% 11,506,109 28.3% Commodity 644,574 619,824 4.0% 598,421 7.7% Futures 434,501 435,917 -0.3% 391,527 11.0% Options 210,073 183,907 14.2% 206,894 1.5% Other 0 0 4,505 Futures 0 0 0 Options 0 0 4,505 Total Futures 1,044,008 987,276 5.7% 932,131 12.0% Total Options 15,770,239 13,725,980 14.9% 12,243,582 28.8% Total Euronext 16,814,247 14,713,256 14.3% 13,175,713 27.6%





FastMatch Jan-18 Dec-17 Jan-17 YTD 2018 YTD 2017 Nb trading days 22 20 21 22 21 Fastmatch Volume (in USD millions, single counted) Jan-18 Dec-17 Change MOM Jan-17 Change YOY YTD 2018 YTD 2017 Change YTD Total FastMatch Market 457,033 311,964 46.5% 357,461 27.9% 457,033 357,461 27.9% ADV FastMatch Market 20,774 15,598 33.2% 17,022 22.0% 20,774 17,022 22.0%

