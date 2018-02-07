Regulatory News:
Euronext (Paris:ENX) (Amsterdam:ENX) (Brussels:ENX), the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, today announced trading volumes for January 2018.
Cash trading
In January 2018, the average daily transaction value on the Euronext cash order book stood at €7,773 million, up +20.4% compared to January 2017 and stable from the previous month.
The average daily transaction value on ETFs order book1 was €286 million, up +16.9% compared to January 2017 and up +5.6% from the previous month. At the end of January 2018, 808 ETFS were listed on Euronext compared to 804 at the end of 2017.
Derivatives trading
In January 2018, the overall average daily volume on derivatives reached 561,231 contracts, up +25.9% compared to January 2017 and up +4.9% compared to the previous month. In detail,
- the average daily volume on equity index derivatives reached 199,714 contracts, stable compared to January 2017 and down -6.5% from the previous month,
- the average daily volume on individual equity derivatives reached 313,502 contracts, up +56.3% compared to January 2017 and up +10.6% from the previous month,
- the average daily volume on commodities derivatives reached 48,016 contracts, up +6.5% compared to January 2017 and up +26.3% from the previous month.
At the end of January 2018, the open interest was up at 16,814,247 contracts (+27.6% compared to the end of January 2017).
FX spot trading
The average daily volume on the spot foreign exchange market of FastMatch, of which Euronext owns 90% of the capital since August 2017, stood at $20,774 million, up +22.0% compared to January 2017 and up +33.2% from the previous month.
Listing
In January 2018, Euronext had no new listings. €3.5 billion were raised on Euronext in corporate bonds of which €1.0 billion of green bonds from ENGIE; and €1.7 billion were raised in follow-on equity.
1 From January 2018, volumes on ETFs are only measured on order book activity due to low revenue-impact of off-book activity. Based on the previous presentation to be abandoned, activity is €359 million, down -19.7% compared to January 2016 and down -36.7% compared to the previous month.
|European Cash Market Monthly Activity
|Jan-18
|Dec-17
|Jan-17
|YTD 2018
|YTD 2017
|Nb trading days
|22
|19
|22
|22
|22
|NUMBER OF TRANSACTIONS (Buy and sells) (reported trades included)
|Jan-18
|Dec-17
| Change
MOM
|Jan-17
|Change YOY
|YTD 2018
|YTD 2017
| Change
YTD
|Total Cash Market 1
|41,703,998
|35,762,296
|16.6%
|35,824,108
|16.4%
|41,703,998
|35,824,108
|16.4%
|ADV Cash Market 1
|1,895,636
|1,882,226
|0.7%
|1,628,369
|16.4%
|1,895,636
|1,628,369
|16.4%
|TRANSACTION VALUE € million Single counted)
|Eur million
|Jan-18
|Dec-17
| Change
MOM
|Jan-17
|Change YOY
|YTD 2018
|YTD 2017
| Change
YTD
|Total Cash Market 1
|171,015.6
|147,881.6
|15.6%
|142,068.1
|20.4%
|171,015.6
|142,068.1
|20.4%
|ADV Cash Market 1
|7,773.4
|7,783.2
|-0.1%
|6,457.6
|20.4%
|7,773.4
|6,457.6
|20.4%
|LISTINGS
|Number of Issuers
|Jan-18
|Dec-17
| Change
MOM
|Jan-17
|Change YOY
|December 2017
|Change
|EURONEXT 2
|1,252
|1,255
|-0.2%
|1,290
|-2.9%
|1255
|-0.2%
|SMEs
|705
|723
|-2.5%
|742
|-5.0%
|723
|-2.5%
|EURONEXT
|CAPITAL RAISED on Equities on Primary and Secondary Market
|(mln of €)
|Jan-18
|Dec-17
| Change
MOM
|Jan-17
|Change YOY
|YTD 2018
|YTD 2017
| Change
YTD
|Nb New Listings
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
| Money Raised New Listings
incl over allotment
|0
|28
|0
|0
|0
|of which Money Raised New Listings
|0
|27
|0
|0
|0
|Follow-ons on Equities
|1,704
|4,426
|-61.5%
|3,437
|-50.4%
|1,704
|3,437
|-50.4%
|Corporate Bonds 3
|3,483
|2,363
|47.4%
|2,770
|25.7%
|3,483
|2,770
|25.7%
|Financials Bonds
|19,876
|7,519
|164.3%
|22,376
|-11.2%
|19,876
|22,376
|-11.2%
|Public/SemiPublic Bonds
|5,448
|462
|1078.4%
|6,048
|-9.9%
|5,448
|6,048
|-9.9%
|Others
|18,434
|699
|2536.0%
|6,457
|185.5%
|18,434
|6,457
|185.5%
|Total Money Raised 4
|48,945
|15,498
|215.8%
|41,089
|19.1%
|48,945
|41,089
|19.1%
|of which SMEs
|CAPITAL RAISED on Equities on Primary and Secondary Market
|(mln of €)
|Jan-18
|Dec-17
| Change
MOM
|Jan-17
|Change YOY
|YTD 2018
|YTD 2017
| Change
YTD
|Nb New Listings
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
| Money Raised New Listings
incl over allotment
|0
|28
|0
|0
|0
|of which Money Raised New Listings
|0
|27
|0
|0
|0
|Follow-ons on Equities
|106
|512
|-79.4%
|108
|-1.7%
|106
|108
|-1.7%
|Corporate Bonds 3
|0
|100
|0
|0
|0
|Financials Bonds
|0
|15
|0
|0
|0
|Others
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Total Money Raised 4
|106
|655
|-83.9%
|108
|-1.7%
|106
|108
|-1.7%
|1 Shares, warrants, ETFs, bonds
|2 Euronext, Euronext Access and Euronext Growth
|3 Corporate bonds figures revised as from January 2017 to exclude Euronext listed financials issuers and to regroup them in a broader newly created financial bonds category. Public/Semi-Public bonds category not reported before, created as from January 2017
|4 included New Listings incl over allotment, Follow-ons on Equities, Corporate Bonds on Euronext Listed Issuers
|European Derivatives Market Monthly Activity
|Jan-18
|Dec-17
|Jan-17
|YTD 2018
|YTD 2017
|Nb trading days
|22
|19
|22
|22
|22
|Volume (in lots)
|Jan-18
|Dec-17
|Change MOM
|Jan-17
|Change YOY
|Jan 2018 till Jan 2018
|Jan 2017 till Jan 2017
| Change
YTD
|Equity
|11,290,733
|9,441,570
|19.6%
|8,807,011
|28.2%
|11,290,733
|8,807,011
|28.2%
|of which AtomX
|106,802
|45,894
|106,802
|63,479
|Index
|4,393,699
|4,056,591
|8.3%
|4,394,181
|0.0%
|4,393,699
|4,394,181
|0.0%
|of which AtomX
|14,802
|23,629
|14,802
|19,100
|Futures
|3,008,112
|2,940,792
|2.3%
|3,472,027
|-13.4%
|3,008,112
|3,472,027
|-13.4%
|of which AtomX
|14,802
|23,629
|14,802
|19,100
|Options
|1,385,587
|1,115,799
|24.2%
|922,154
|50.3%
|1,385,587
|922,154
|50.3%
|of which AtomX
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Individual Equity
|6,897,034
|5,384,979
|28.1%
|4,412,830
|56.3%
|6,897,034
|4,412,830
|56.3%
|of which AtomX
|92,000
|22,265
|92,000
|44,379
|Futures
|7,353
|18,046
|-59.3%
|27,434
|-73.2%
|7,353
|27,434
|-73.2%
|of which AtomX
|2,000
|1,500
|2,000
|8,000
|Options
|6,889,681
|5,366,933
|28.4%
|4,385,396
|57.1%
|6,889,681
|4,385,396
|57.1%
|of which AtomX
|90,000
|20,765
|90,000
|36,379
|Commodity
|1,056,350
|722,460
|46.2%
|992,277
|6.5%
|1,056,350
|992,277
|6.5%
|Futures
|988,105
|664,400
|48.7%
|928,858
|6.4%
|988,105
|928,858
|6.4%
|Options
|68,245
|58,060
|17.5%
|63,419
|7.6%
|68,245
|63,419
|7.6%
|Other
|0
|0
|7,587
|0
|7,587
|Futures
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Options
|0
|0
|7,587
|0
|7,587
|Total Futures
|4,003,570
|3,623,238
|10.5%
|4,428,319
|-9.6%
|4,003,570
|4,428,319
|-9.6%
|Total Options
|8,343,513
|6,540,792
|27.6%
|5,378,556
|55.1%
|8,343,513
|5,378,556
|55.1%
|Total Euronext
|12,347,083
|10,164,030
|21.5%
|9,806,875
|25.9%
|12,347,083
|9,806,875
|25.9%
|ADV (in lots)
|Jan-18
|Dec-17
|Change MOM
|Jan-17
|Change YOY
|Jan 2018 till Jan 2018
|Jan 2017 till Jan 2017
| Change
YTD
|Equity
|513,215
|496,925
|3.3%
|400,319
|28.2%
|513,215
|400,319
|28.2%
|of which AtomX
|4,855
|2,415
|4,855
|Index
|199,714
|213,505
|-6.5%
|199,736
|0.0%
|199,714
|199,736
|0.0%
|of which AtomX
|673
|1,244
|673
|Futures
|136,732
|154,779
|-11.7%
|157,819
|-13.4%
|136,732
|157,819
|-13.4%
|of which AtomX
|673
|1,244
|673
|Options
|62,981
|58,726
|7.2%
|41,916
|50.3%
|62,981
|41,916
|50.3%
|of which AtomX
|0
|0
|0
|Individual Equity
|313,502
|283,420
|10.6%
|200,583
|56.3%
|313,502
|200,583
|56.3%
|of which AtomX
|4,182
|1,172
|4,182
|Futures
|334
|950
|-64.8%
|1,247
|-73.2%
|334
|1,247
|-73.2%
|of which AtomX
|91
|79
|91
|Options
|313,167
|282,470
|10.9%
|199,336
|57.1%
|313,167
|199,336
|57.1%
|of which AtomX
|4,091
|1,093
|4,091
|Commodity
|48,016
|38,024
|26.3%
|45,104
|6.5%
|48,016
|45,104
|6.5%
|Futures
|44,914
|34,968
|28.4%
|42,221
|6.4%
|44,914
|42,221
|6.4%
|Options
|3,102
|3,056
|1.5%
|2,883
|7.6%
|3,102
|2,883
|7.6%
|Other
|0
|0
|345
|0
|345
|Futures
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Options
|0
|0
|345
|0
|345
|Total Futures
|181,980
|190,697
|-4.6%
|201,287
|-9.6%
|181,980
|201,287
|-9.6%
|Total Options
|379,251
|344,252
|10.2%
|244,480
|55.1%
|379,251
|244,480
|55.1%
|Total Euronext
|561,231
|534,949
|4.9%
|445,767
|25.9%
|561,231
|445,767
|25.9%
|Open Interest
|Jan-18
|Dec-17
|Change MOM
|Jan-17
|Change YOY
|Equity
|16,169,673
|14,093,432
|14.7%
|12,572,787
|29%
|Index
|1,397,386
|1,247,257
|12.0%
|1,053,344
|32.7%
|Futures
|595,820
|540,643
|10.2%
|527,270
|13.0%
|Options
|801,566
|706,614
|13.4%
|526,074
|52.4%
|Individual Equity
|14,772,287
|12,846,175
|15.0%
|11,519,443
|28.2%
|Futures
|13,687
|10,716
|27.7%
|13,334
|2.6%
|Options
|14,758,600
|12,835,459
|15.0%
|11,506,109
|28.3%
|Commodity
|644,574
|619,824
|4.0%
|598,421
|7.7%
|Futures
|434,501
|435,917
|-0.3%
|391,527
|11.0%
|Options
|210,073
|183,907
|14.2%
|206,894
|1.5%
|Other
|0
|0
|4,505
|Futures
|0
|0
|0
|Options
|0
|0
|4,505
|Total Futures
|1,044,008
|987,276
|5.7%
|932,131
|12.0%
|Total Options
|15,770,239
|13,725,980
|14.9%
|12,243,582
|28.8%
|Total Euronext
|16,814,247
|14,713,256
|14.3%
|13,175,713
|27.6%
|FastMatch
|Jan-18
|Dec-17
|Jan-17
|YTD 2018
|YTD 2017
|Nb trading days
|22
|20
|21
|22
|21
|Fastmatch Volume (in USD millions, single counted)
|Jan-18
|Dec-17
| Change
MOM
|Jan-17
|Change YOY
|YTD 2018
|YTD 2017
| Change
YTD
|Total FastMatch Market
|457,033
|311,964
|46.5%
|357,461
|27.9%
|457,033
|357,461
|27.9%
|ADV FastMatch Market
|20,774
|15,598
|33.2%
|17,022
|22.0%
|20,774
|17,022
|22.0%
