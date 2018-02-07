

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Reversing direction, the Australian dollar declined against its most major opponents in late Asian deals on Wednesday.



The aussie edged down to 0.7870 against the greenback, from an early high of 0.7908.



The aussie weakened to 85.90 against the yen and 1.5731 against the euro, off its early 2-day highs of 86.74 and 1.5643, respectively.



If the aussie falls further, it may find support around 0.76 against the greenback, 84.00 against the yen and 1.60 against the euro.



