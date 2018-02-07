

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's consumer price inflation accelerated marginally at the start of the year, figures from Statistics Estonia showed Wednesday.



The consumer price index climbed 3.5 percent year-over-year in January, just above the 3.4 percent rise in December. The measure has been rising since August 2016.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 5.7 percent annually in January and transport costs went up by 3.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 0.4 percent from December, when it dropped by 0.3 percent.



