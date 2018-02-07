sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 07.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

99,86 Euro		+1,32
+1,34 %
WKN: 861061 ISIN: DK0010181759 Ticker-Symbol: CBGB 
Aktie:
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
CARLSBERG A/S B Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CARLSBERG A/S B 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
95,79
95,90
09:23
95,80
95,88
09:23
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CARLSBERG A/S B
CARLSBERG A/S B Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CARLSBERG A/S B99,86+1,34 %