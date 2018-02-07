

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Danish brewer Carlsberg (CABGY.PK) reported that its net profit for fiscal year 2017 dropped to 1.259 billion Danish Kroner from last year's 4.486 billion Kroner, impacted by special items, including a 4.8 billion Kroner impairment of the Baltika brand.



But, adjusted net profit grew 27% to 4.925 billion Kroner from the prior year.



It reported net revenue of 61.81 billion Kroner; organic net revenue growth of 1%.



CEO Cees 't Hart said, 'We delivered a strong set of results for 2017, fuelled by disciplined execution of our efficiency programme - Funding the Journey - which we now believe will deliver around DKK 2.3bn, well above our initial expectations of DKK 1.5-2.0bn. During the year, we invested DKK 500m in our strategic growth priorities, which should lead to healthy and sustainable top- and bottom-line growth going forward.'



For 2017, the Supervisory Board will propose a 60% increase in dividend to 16.0 Kroner per share in light of the reduced financial leverage. This corresponds to an adjusted payout ratio of 50%.



Looking ahead for 2018, the company expects Mid-single-digit percentage organic growth in operating profit; a translation impact on operating profit of around -450 million Kroner.



