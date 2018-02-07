sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 07.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

69,36 Euro		+1,86
+2,76 %
WKN: LED400 ISIN: DE000LED4000 Ticker-Symbol: OSR 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
OSRAM LICHT AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
OSRAM LICHT AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
67,81
67,95
09:23
67,94
68,02
09:23
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
OSRAM LICHT AG
OSRAM LICHT AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
OSRAM LICHT AG69,36+2,76 %