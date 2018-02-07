SCHOTT AG, ARaymondlife and Vanrx Pharmasystems announce product compatibility for primary packaging of sterile injectables

PARIS, Feb. 7, 2018 /CNW/ - Pharmapack Europe Expo - SCHOTT AG and ARaymond Life are announcing that SCHOTT adaptiQ vials and ARaymondlife RayDyLyo plastic press-fit closures are confirmed as a Product Set for use with Vanrx Pharmasystems' Aseptic Filling Workcells. This Product Set is fully commercially available and ready-to-use (RTU), with closure integrity performance results available from the suppliers.

The compatibility testing was part of the Matrix Alliance-an industry initiative of leading packaging and component suppliers, which aims at providing pre-validated container/closure solutions to work on Vanrx's Aseptic Filling Workcells.

Using this Product Set, pharmaceutical companies have the assurance that the combination will function as a high-performance primary packaging system for sterile injectables. Companies can move drug products to market faster, by establishing flexible manufacturing operations using pre-sterilized, nested ready-to-use vials and press-fit closures with integrated stoppers in combination with Vanrx's robotic aseptic filling systems.

A specific advantage of RayDyLyo plastic press-fit caps is that they stopper and seal containers in one step, replacing aluminum crimp caps and eliminating their particle risk.

In selecting a Product Set, pharmaceutical companies receive assurance that all elements of the set, vials and caps, have been proven for compatibility and machinability with Vanrx aseptic filling systems.

As of this date, Product Set combinations are available in ISO standard 6R, and 10R vials, and corresponding 20 mm press-fit closures. Contacts to request samples and performance specifications are listed below. These products are certified to work with Vanrx's Microcell Vial Filler and SA25 Aseptic Filling Workcell.

Speaking on behalf of the three companies, Vanrx's vice president of marketing Greg Speakman said:

"All three of our companies have seen how pharmaceutical companies are shifting toward building flexible manufacturing operations. SCHOTT, ARaymondlife and Vanrx are helping bring new products to market faster, benefiting the patient and our customers' ability to respond to uncertain market conditions."

The testing leading to this product set was completed as part of the Matrix Alliance, a collaboration between leading pharmaceutical packaging companies, of which Vanrx, SCHOTT, and ARaymondlife are members. The Alliance was created because next-generation drugs require highly aligned manufacturing processes and packaging solutions.

Media & Product Information Contacts

Members of the three companies will be attending Pharmapack in Paris from 7-8 February 2018, and are available for interviews. To request information on this product set, please contact:

About SCHOTT AG

SCHOTT is a leading international technology group in the areas of specialty glass and glass-ceramics. The company has more than 130 years of outstanding development, materials and technology expertise and offers a broad portfolio of high-quality products and intelligent solutions. SCHOTT is an innovative enabler for many industries, including the home appliance, pharma, electronics, optics, life sciences, automotive and aviation industries. SCHOTT strives to play an important part of everyone's life and is committed to innovation and sustainable success. The group maintains a global presence with production sites and sales offices in 33 countries. With its workforce of approximately 15,000 employees, sales of 2.05 billion euros were generated in fiscal year 2016/2017. The parent company, SCHOTT AG, has its headquarters in Mainz (Germany) and is solely owned by the Carl Zeiss Foundation. As a foundation company, SCHOTT assumes special responsibility for its employees, society and the environment.

About ARaymondlife

ARaymondlife is a GMP EU pharmaceutical establishment, specializing in plastic injection and fasteners. Its technological expertise enables it to develop innovative solutions for the healthcare market. The company is equipped with automated industrial equipment and ISO 5 to 7 certified cleanrooms. Three market sectors are targeted today: medical devices, the delivery of active ingredients and packaging-technical solutions as well as components for pharmaceutical packaging - standard or customized.

The company is based in Saint-Egreve, France, in the Grenoble, Isere region. ARaymondlife is part of the ARaymond Network, a worldwide leader in fastening and assembly solutions for the automotive industry. ARaymond is a family company which accounts 6,800 collaborators spread over 26 manufacturing sites in 25 countries. Sales of 1.2 billion € were achieved in 2017.

For further information about ARaymondlife and the ARaymond Network, visit www.araymond-life.com and www.araymond.com.

About Vanrx Pharmasystems

Vanrx Pharmasystems makes the most technologically advanced sterile filling solutions for the pharmaceutical industry. Vanrx fill-finish machines use isolated robotics and machine vision to automate the packaging of injectable drugs into nested vials, syringes, or cartridges. The company was founded by pharmaceutical industry veterans to create the systems needed to make the next generation of innovative therapies. For more information, visitwww.vanrx.com.

Trademarks

adaptiQ is a registered trademark of SCHOTT AG.

RayDyLyo is a registered trademark of ARaymondlife.

