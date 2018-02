OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar slipped against its most major opponents in late Asian deals on Wednesday.



The loonie dropped to 1.2518 against the greenback, from an early session's high of 1.2490.



The loonie weakened to 1.5506 against the euro and 87.19 against the yen, off its early high of 1.5456 and a 2-day high of 87.80, respectively.



The loonie is likely to find support around 1.28 against the greenback, 86.00 against the yen and 1.56 against the euro.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX