

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Wednesday, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's industrial production data for December. Production is expected to fall 0.6 percent on month, reversing November's 3.4 percent increase.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the pound and the greenback, it fell against the franc and the yen.



The euro was worth 1.2395 against the greenback, 135.35 against the yen, 1.1584 against the franc and 0.8876 against the pound as of 1:55 am ET.



