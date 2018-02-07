Lubrizol: Lubrizol LifeSciences to Highlight Complex Drug Product Development and Manufacturing at Pharmapack 2018

News Release

Lubrizol LifeSciences to Highlight Complex Drug Product Development and Manufacturing at Pharmapack 2018

CLEVELAND, February 7, 2018 - The Lubrizol Corporation's LifeSciences business announces it will participate in Europe's dedicated pharmaceutical packaging and drug delivery event in 2018. Specifically, Lubrizol LifeSciences will feature drug product development and manufacturing capabilities at Pharmapack 2018 (Stand L10).

LifeSciences offers a comprehensive suite of services for the formulation, development and production of complex drug products such as micro- and nano-particulates, drug-eluting devices, suspensions and emulsions. LifeSciences provides comprehensive solutions by offering pharmaceutical excipients and drug product development, as well as clinical and commercial manufacturing capabilities for complex drug products, including drug-eluting devices.

Additionally, at Pharmapack, Lubrizol LifeSciences will highlight its previously stated investment in a new expanded commercial manufacturing facility. Announced in June 2017, this new space will accommodate both sterile and non-sterile products, highly potent compounds, controlled substances and organic solvent processing. Leveraging the company's knowledge in complex drug product development, the commercial manufacturing facility is adjacent to the existing facility, offering customers a seamless transition from early development through commercial supply.

UAbout Lubrizol LifeSciences

Lubrizol LifeSciences is a preferred Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) partner for complex pharmaceuticals and high-end medical devices providing differentiated polymers and excipients, along with state-of-the-art design, development and manufacturing services to the healthcare industry.

UAbout The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a market-driven global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the quality, performance and value of customers' products while reducing their environmental impact. It is a leader at combining market insights with chemistry and application capabilities to deliver valuable solutions to customers in the global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. Lubrizol improves lives by acting as an essential partner in our customers' success, delivering efficiency, reliability or wellness to their end users. Technologies include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care, personal care and skin care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and coatings technologies, along with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device solutions.

With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 8,300 employees worldwide. Revenues for 2016 were $6.5 billion. For more information, visit Lubrizol.com.

UMedia Contact

Ben Patti

(216) 447-5827

Benjamin.patti@lubrizol.com (mailto:Benjamin.patti@lubrizol.com)

www.lubrizol.com/LifeSciences (http://www.lubrizol.com/LifeSciences)

###





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Lubrizol via Globenewswire

