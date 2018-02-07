Sampo Oyj: Record results for insurance business, dividend proposal increased for the ninth time

SAMPO PLC PRESS RELEASE 7 February 2018 at 9:35 am

Record results for insurance business, dividend proposal increased for the ninth time

Sampo Group's profit before taxes for the fourth quarter of 2017 amounted to EUR 436 million, compared to EUR 528 million in the comparison period. Full-year profit before taxes for 2017 amounted to EUR 2,482 million (1,871).

- Sampo Group's insurance business continued its strong performance in 2017. If's number of customers increased in all markets and was at the end of the year over 3 million, the highest ever. Due to strong results we are able to increase our dividend proposal for the ninth consecutive year already, says Kari Stadigh, Group CEO and President.

If's combined ratio for 2017 was 85.3 per cent. Previous year, the combined ratio amounted to 84.4 per cent.

The Board proposes to the Annual General Meeting to be held on 19 April 2018 a dividend of EUR 2.60 per share. A dividend of EUR 2.30 per share was paid for year 2016. The proposed dividend payment amounts in total to EUR 1,444 million (1,288). The dividend proposal is highest ever.

Other Key Figuresfor 2017

Sampo Group's total comprehensive income for the period, taking changes in the market value of assets, rose to EUR 2,146 million (1,760). The profit contains a positive non-recurring item of EUR 706 million because of the change in Topdanmark's accounting treatment.

Earnings per share was EUR 3.96 (2.95). Mark-to-market earnings per share improved to EUR 3.79 (3.14).

Return on equity for the Group amounted to 17.1 per cent (15.0).

Net asset value per share was EUR 25.37 (24.86).

Profit before taxes for If segment was EUR 818 million (824).

Profit before taxes for Topdanmark segment was EUR 142 million (59) excluding the non-recurring profit item of EUR 706 million.

Sampo's share of Nordea's net profit amounted to EUR 616 million (773).

Profit before taxes for segment Mandatum rose to EUR 236 million (210).

Outlook for 2018

Sampo Group's business areas are expected to report good operating results for 2018.

However, the mark-to-market results are, particularly in life insurance, highly dependent on capital market developments. The continuing low interest rate level also creates a challenging environment for reinvestment in fixed income instruments.

If P&C is expected to reach their long-term combined ratio target of below 95 per cent in 2018 by a margin.

With regard to Topdanmark reference is made to the profit forecast model that the company publishes quarterly.

Nordea's contribution to the Group's profit is expected to be significant.

Sampo Group's Full-year Financial Report 2017 and Supplementary Financial Information Package are available at www.sampo.com/result (http://www.sampo.com/result).

