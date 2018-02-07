Ratos: Ratos AB: airteam expands to Sweden

Press release 7 February 2018

Ratos's subsidiary airteam is expanding to Sweden through the acquisition of Luftkontroll Energy Örebro AB (Luftkontroll Energy), a leading installer of ventilation solutions in the Mälardalen region.

airteam, a leading supplier of ventilation solutions in Denmark, is strengthening its market position by expanding to Sweden through the acquisition of Luftkontroll Energy. The company has approximately 35 employees and offices in Örebro. Its sales for 2017 amounted to about SEK 80m. Luftkontroll Energy offers efficient ventilation and energy solutions, including after-sales and maintenance services.

"Through the acquisition of Luftkontroll Energy, airteam is taking its first, strategically important steps into Sweden. The company has a strong market position and competent management team, who will remain in their roles and be partners in the company moving forward. The company is a good fit for airteam's business model and we see strong potential for airteam to continue growing in Sweden," says Robin Molvin, Senior Investment Director at Ratos.

The acquisition is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2018.

Ratos is an investment company that owns and develops unlisted medium-sized companies in the Nordic countries. Our goal as an active owner is to contribute to long-term and sustainable business development in the companies we invest in and to make value-generating transactions. Ratos's portfolio consists of 14 medium-sized Nordic companies and the largest segments in terms of sales are Industrials, Consumer goods/Commerce and Construction. Ratos is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has a total of approximately 13,400 employees.

