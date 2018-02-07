

BRISTOL (dpa-AFX) - Imperial Brands plc, formerly Imperial Tobacco Group plc, (IMB.L, IMBBY) on Wednesday announced that it remains on track to meet constant currency net revenue and earnings expectations for the full year.



In its trading update, ahead of its Annual General Meeting, the company noted that constant currency net revenue growth for the full year is expected to be in line with medium-term guidance, reflecting growth in tobacco sales and the expansion of NGP business.



First half constant currency net revenue is expected to benefit from continued share gains in priority markets and improved pricing. The company expects second half net revenues to be stronger due to improved price/mix in tobacco and an increasing contribution from e-vapour products.



Further, the company expects first half constant currency adjusted operating profit will also reflect these net revenue dynamics. As previously announced, reported operating profit will be impacted by a write-off of up to around £160m as a result of the UK wholesaler, Palmer & Harvey (P&H), entering administration last November.



The company anticipates first half non-operating income to be matched at a similar level to last year. Full year adjusted operating profit is anticipated to be weighted more to the second half than last year at constant currency.



As highlighted in November, delivery will be weighted to the second half. The company said it continues to realise further share gains in Growth Brands and in the majority of priority markets, building on the success of last year's marketing investment program.



