

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Grainger Plc. (GRI.L) reported that its Completed residential sales for the four months ended January 2018 was in line with the prior year at 29 million pounds.



Overall completed sales totaled 39 million pounds for the four months ended January 2018, 10 million pounds lower than the prior year due to the timing of development land sales. Overall sales profit totaled 15 million pounds, compared to 15 million pounds in the prior year.



It reported 4.1% overall like-for-like rental growth year to date; 3.0% like-for-like rental growth year to date on PRS homes.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX