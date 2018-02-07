

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's foreign trade gap narrowed in December from a year ago, as exports rose and imports remained flat, preliminary figures from Finland Customs Office showed Wednesday.



The trade deficit dropped to EUR 335 million in December from EUR 537 million in the corresponding month last year.



The value of exports climbed 4.0 percent year-over-year in December, while imports showed no variations.



Exports to EU countries expanded 9.0 percent, while those to non-EU countries dropped by 1.0 percent.



During the whole year 2017, total trade deficit of the country was EUR 2.5 billion versus EUR 3.1 billion in 2016.



