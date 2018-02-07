ThoughtSpot, the leader in search and AI-driven analytics in the enterprise, today announced that it has appointed Martin Green as General Manager, EMEA. Green joins ThoughtSpot's executive team today with nearly 20 years at the helm of EMEA operations for enterprise software companies Satmetrix, Merced, Nice Systems and Medallia.

Green joins ThoughtSpot at the ideal time to apply his skills in scaling EMEA operations and delivering successful business transformation. He explains: "The team has established an excellent beachhead in 2017 with mainly British companies like De Beers, JD Sport and BT. We have ambitious growth plans for 2018 in the UK plus other EMEA sub-regions. Having spent much of my career in Customer Experience it's taught me how critical it is we deliver huge value to our customers. And I joined ThoughtSpot because I believe our platform will have a transformative effect on how companies consume business insights."

Green has an impressive track record growing US businesses in EMEA including scaling an operation from zero to $40 million in revenue in four years. Part of his success stems from his cross-cultural knowledge of US and European business practices gained through having lived and studied across Europe; Green holds a Masters Degree in International Business from Université Savoie Mont Blanc and a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from Queen Mary University of London.

ThoughtSpot Chief Revenue Officer Brian Blond commented, "We're delighted to welcome Martin into our executive team today. Not only has he notched up considerable success in previous roles, he shares our values of ambition, humility, empathy and 'selfless excellence.' I am confident that Martin will steer the EMEA team from strength to strength."

Green will lead his team of sales, customer success and technical staff from ThoughtSpot's EMEA headquarters based in the City of London, near Mansion House. Prospective candidates interested in joining ThoughtSpot's growing EMEA team should visit https://www.thoughtspot.com/careers/listing

