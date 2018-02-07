Omniyat Brings Ultimate Luxury Hospitality Brand Dorchester Collection to Dubai

DUBAI, UAE, February 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The new project is confirmed for one of the largest waterfront plots in Dubai's Marasi district; includes luxury hotel and residences

Omniyat is bringing the famous and historical Dorchester Collection brand to Dubai for the first time with an iconic new development on the banks of Dubai Canal.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/638982/Omniyat_Dorchester_Hotel.jpg )



The deal between the Dubai-based luxury developer and Dorchester Collection is a long-term agreement that will be rolled out in the coming years and marks a landmark moment in Dubai's progress as a destination city. The project will include an ultra-luxury hotel and serviced residences at Marasi, Dubai.

In addition to the new development, full details of which will be revealed in the coming weeks, Omniyat and Dorchester Collection will also join forces on other projects in the region.

The signed partnership between Dorchester Collection and Omniyat is based on the two companies' shared brand principles and values, both being established names in the ultra-premium segment. An exclusive gala event in March 2018 will celebrate the announcement, unveiling the project's official name and a preview look at the design.

Entering the Asian market for the first time is a significant moment for the Dorchester Collection. This partnership with Omniyat reinforces the Dubai developer's credentials as the premium lifestyle and hospitality developer and exporter of refinement through close partnerships with the world's leading architects, engineers, interior designers and award-winning artists.

Mahdi Amjad, CEO and executive chairman of Omniyat, said: "Omniyat is a strong key player in bespoke luxury lifestyle and hospitality development in the region and this carefully selected partnership with Dorchester Collection is another statement on how we differentiate ourselves. We aim for authenticity through our projects that add to Dubai's skyline and we only partner with the world's most established brands that share our passion and excitement for creating unique, ultra-luxury developments. We want to fuel unforgettable experiences through our projects and we couldn't have found a more suitable partner than Dorchester Collection."

Established in 2005, Omniyat has a strong track record for delivering high quality projects, with a development portfolio of over $6.2 billion.