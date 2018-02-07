Acorn Income Fund - Dividend Announcement

PR Newswire
ACORN INCOME FUND LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 34778)
LEI 213800UAZN7G46AHQM67
7 February 2018
Acorn Income Fund Limited
Dividend Announcement
The Directors are pleased to declare a first interim dividend for the year ending 31 December 2018 of 4.95 pence per Ordinary Share, which represents an increase of 10% compared to the corresponding dividend for the year ended 31 December 2017.
|Ex Dividend Date
|15 March 2018
|Record Date
|16 March 2018
|Payment Date
|29 March 2018
|Dividend per Share
|4.95 pence per Ordinary Share (Sterling)
For information please contact:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Company Secretary +44 (0) 1481 745498
Premier Asset Management
Nigel Sidebottom + 44 (0) 1483 30 60 90