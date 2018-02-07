Acorn Income Fund - Dividend Announcement

ACORN INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 34778)

LEI 213800UAZN7G46AHQM67

7 February 2018

Acorn Income Fund Limited

Dividend Announcement

The Directors are pleased to declare a first interim dividend for the year ending 31 December 2018 of 4.95 pence per Ordinary Share, which represents an increase of 10% compared to the corresponding dividend for the year ended 31 December 2017.





Ex Dividend Date 15 March 2018 Record Date 16 March 2018 Payment Date 29 March 2018 Dividend per Share 4.95 pence per Ordinary Share (Sterling)





For information please contact:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Company Secretary +44 (0) 1481 745498

Premier Asset Management

Nigel Sidebottom + 44 (0) 1483 30 60 90