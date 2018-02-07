Rishikul Yogshala: Yoga Schedule Calendar 2018

RISHIKESH, India, February 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Rishikul Yogshala announces the dates for Yoga Teacher Training and Yoga Retreats for the Year 2018

Rishikul Yogshala, a globally renowned and reputed yoga school for certification programs has announced the annual calendar for its up and coming Yoga, Meditation, Ayruveda TTC programs and retreats

Locations: Rishikesh, India:

200 Hour Yoga Teacher Training: Focused on Hatha Yoga, Ashtanga Yoga along with Meditation, Pranayama, Yoga Nidra, Mantra Yoga, Philosophy, Yoga Anatomy, Teaching Methodology, the 200 Hour Yoga program in Rishikesh is available throughout the year, starting on 7th of every month.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8267251-rishikul-yogshala-calendar-2018/

300 Hour Yoga Teacher Training: This program covers intermediate series of Ashtanga Yoga and some advanced versions of Hatha Yoga, Philosophy, Meditation and other yogic subjects. It's a one month program which starts on 7th March, 7th June, 7th August and 7th November.

Mindful Yoga Retreats: Our mindful yoga, meditation and spiritual retreats are available throughout the year in Rishikesh

Location: Kerala, India:

200 Hour Yoga Teacher Training Scholarships: 7th March, 7th August, 7th September and 7th October

Regular 200 Hour Yoga and Ayurveda Teacher Training: 7th November and 7th December,

Location: Pokhara, Nepal:

200 Hour Yoga TTC in Nepal starts on every 7th March, 7th April, 7th September, 7th October and 7th November

Rishikul Yogshala is all set to invite all the determined and passionate yogis, aspirants, seekers, wanderers to embark on a journey of healing and self-transformation with the finest yoga retreats and teacher training programs across some of the most soulful destinations namely Rishikesh, Kerala, Nepal, Thailand and Vietnam.

With the sole prerogative to impart the most authentic and traditional teachings of yoga and with the selfless intent to help people undergo mind, body, spirit transformation towards holistic wellbeing, Rishikul Yogshala conducts the finest yoga teacher training programs and retreats for entities from across the globe. The school welcomes all levels of yogis from beginner to advanced for their courses and retreats. Whether you are an aspiring yoga teacher, or someone willing to delve in a deep enriching practice of the science, the school caters and offers customized programs for each individual dedicatedly willing to immerse in the art. Being a karma-yogi foundation, Rishikul Yogshala constantly strives towards reaching the teachings of yoga across the passionate yogis, irrespective of monetary barriers. And, for this divine purpose, Rishikul Yogshala also awards timely Yoga Scholarships to various zealous entities from across the globe.

Carla Lewis, a Rishikul Alumna, and Yoga Teacher Training graduate expresses, "The Yoga training at Rishikul Yogshala completely transformed my life. I got the opportunity to learn from some of the best yoga teachers who heartily supported me through the entire program. The school has given me one of the most blessed experiences of my life and thousands of soulful memories that I shall always cherish in my heart." This is not all.

Paul Beckett who came to India on a month-long tour approached the Yogshala on a 15-Day retreat said, "I do not know what to call it. A fortnight of yoga, meditation, pranayama, fun, adventure, or a fortnight of 'life'. Coming on a retreat at this school was indeed the best decision I could have ever made for myself. Being here has given my life a whole new meaning. I definitely intend to come here again. This time for a complete Yoga Training. Stay blessed!"

Rishikul Yogshala works as per the guidelines of international Yoga Alliance and imparts authentic teachings on traditional styles of Hatha and Ashtanga Yoga. The participants are taken through a complete journey of the mind, body, and spirit upheaval with deeply ingrained teachings of traditional subjects as discussed in the ancient text of Yoga Sutras of Patanjali and Yoga Upanishads. Some of the subjects being Meditation, Yoga Philosophy, Pranayama, Adjustment and Alignment, Yoga Anatomy, Shatkriyas, Mantra Yoga, and several more. Upon completion of the program, the participants are awarded a Yoga Alliance validated certificate that they can cherish for life. The certificate offers them the liberty to teach and preach yoga across the globe.

Here is a brief overview of the upcoming Yoga TTC programs and retreats you can reward yourself at the school's various locations:

Yoga Teacher Training and Yoga Retreats in Rishikesh, India :

Rishikesh is the perfect place for practicing and learning yoga. It is the hub of rituals and traditions. Rishikul conducts regular yoga classes at the headquarters in Rishikesh. The teachers at the school are highly experienced and dedicated to teaching basic to advanced yoga techniques with authenticity and perfection. Along with spread in the laps of Himalayan splendour, Rishikesh is the town of river Ganges and is constantly bustled the spirit of holiness. It is also known as 'the capital city of yoga.' One of the next best reasons for coming to this town is that the admissions and retreats are open throughout the year here.

Yoga Teacher Training and Yoga Retreats in Kerala, India :

Deepen your yoga practice in the Vedic land of Kerala. Get assured for a completely reformative journey in the land of backwaters with Rishikul Yogshala's Ayurveda and Yoga TTC programs and retreats in the beautiful Varkala region in Kerala. Kerala is a dream-like destination for those who wish to relax in the lap of nature while exploring the traditional science of Ayurveda. Rishikul Yogshala conducts various Yoga, Ayurveda and Kalaripayattu Training and Retreats in the gorgeous winter months of November, December, January, and February. The scholarship applicants are eligible to apply for the programs in March, AugustSeptember, and October.

Yoga Teacher Training and Yoga Retreats in Pokhara, Nepal:

Undergo a completely enthralling experience in the meditative lap of Nepal. Rishikul Yogshala invites students from across the globe during March, April, May, September, October and November for their YTTC programs and some of the most unique yoga retreats at its Pokhara location. The school has a beautiful ashram in the village spanning amidst the breathtaking beauty of Annapurna Mountain range and plush agricultural fields. You will be enthralled with the experience of learning yoga here. Rishikul Yogshala brings together a team of globally acclaimed yoga teachers from India come to their center here for imparting the teachings and practice.

About us: Rishikul Yogshala, an internationally acclaimed Yoga, and Meditation school centered in Rishikesh with branches at several locations has been facilitating Yoga Teacher Training courses since 2010. The school has been approved by Yoga Alliance USA and Yoga Alliance International. Rishikul Yogshala offers 200, 300, and 500 hour yoga TTC courses along with 7-Day and 15-Day yoga retreats. For more information, visit https://www.rishikulyogshala.org/ . Alternatively, you can call +91-7060060954 or email at info@rishikulyogshala.org.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/638785/Rishikul_Yogshala.jpg )



Video:

https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8267251-rishikul-yogshala-calendar-2018/

