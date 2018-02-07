Melexis Expands European Facilities to Support and Accelerate Global Growth

TESSENDERLO, Belgium, February 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Significant investment and headcount increase planned in Bulgaria and France

Melexis, a global microelectronics engineering company, has announced a plan to further increase its European footprint with a five-year plan to expand in Sofia, Bulgaria and Corbeil-Essonnes, France.

Melexis has been present in Sofia since 2000 and is planning to double the manufacturing space as well as significantly extending the R&D and Warehousing facilities, adding a further 15,000 sq. m. to the already significant 7,500 sq. m. facility. In order to facilitate this, Melexis projects to invest a total of around EUR 75M over 5 years, with EUR 17M to be invested this year. As a result of the increased demand, the workforce is also expected to grow from 425 to around 575 by the end of 2018, with a further 160 people expected by the end of 2022.

In parallel, Melexis is also investing in a brand new wafer-probing site in Corbeil-Essonnes, France. This site will form a vital part of Melexis' supply chain and will be based around the best practices already developed at other Melexis wafer-probing facilities, ensuring consistency across all facilities. Melexis is projecting a EUR 60M investment in production equipment over 5 years, and some 30 positions will be recruited for in the first instance. The site will begin operations during Q2 of this year.

Veerle Lozie, VP Operations for Melexis commented: "After the recent expansion of the Ieper site last year, we are excited to be expanding in two other European locations to help us meet our global growth plans in terms of R&D, logistics and manufacturing capacity for the medium-term future. Not only will these investments bring additional resource and capacity, but also they will ensure that we have a tightly coupled and consistent supply chain to serve our customers. Customers are recognizing the value of our inspired engineering. As a result, we are experiencing significant demand for our products which will continue to grow over the next few years."

