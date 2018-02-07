HMS Networks AB: Invitation to conference call on Financial Statement 2017

HMS Networks AB (publ) releases its Financial Statement for 2017 on Friday February 16th, 2018, at 08.00 a.m. CET.

On the same day, a conference call will be held for press and analysts, where President and CEO Staffan Dahlström and CFO Joakim Nideborn present the company and comment on the report.

The telephone conference starts at 10:00 CET. Information on details is available on:

https://www.hms-networks.com/ir (https://www.hms-networks.com/ir)

The presentation and recording of the telephone conference will be available on HMS' IR-site after the call. https://www.hms-networks.com/ir (https://www.hms-networks.com/ir)

For more information, please contact:

Staffan Dahlström, CEO HMS, +46 709-17 29 01

Joakim Nideborn, CFO HMS, +46 707-72 29 83

This information is such that HMS Networks AB (publ) is required to disclose in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act and the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication at 09:00 CET on February 7, 2018.

HMS Networks AB (publ) is the leading independent supplier of products for industrial communication and remote management. Reported sales reached SEK 952 m in 2016. Development and manufacturing take place at the headquarter in Halmstad, Sweden, and in Nivelles Belgium, Igualada, Spain and in Ravensburg, Germany. Local sales and support are handled by branch offices in China, Denmark, Finland, France, Belgium, Germany, Spain, India, Italy, Japan, UK and USA. HMS employs approximately 500 people and develops and manufactures solutions for connecting automation devices and systems to industrial networks under the Anybus, IXXAT and Intesis brand and products for remote solutions and control under the eWON brand. HMS is listed on the NASDAQ OMX in Stockholm, category Mid Cap, Information Technology.

Press Release (PDF) (http://hugin.info/138433/R/2166762/833945.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: HMS Networks AB via Globenewswire

