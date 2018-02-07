London stocks were set for a positive open on Wednesday after stocks on Wall Street managed to shake off losses and end higher. The FTSE 100 was called to open up 44 points at 7,185. CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: " Yesterday's recovery in US markets is likely to result in a decent rebound for stock markets in Europe this morning after yesterday's weak session, however it remains too early for the moment to suggest that this might be the end to this particular bout of weakness, given ...

