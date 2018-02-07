Tesco is facing a demand for up to £4bn in back pay from thousands of mainly female shopworkers in what could become the UK's largest ever equal pay claim. A law firm has launched legal action on behalf of nearly 100 shop assistants who say they earn as much as £3 an hour less than male warehouse workers in similar roles. Up to 200,000 shopfloor staff could be affected by the claim, which could cost Tesco up to £20,000 per worker in back pay over at least six years. - Guardian Economic growth ...

