

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Johnson Matthey Plc (JMAT.L) announced Wednesday that its outlook for the year ending March 31, 2018 remains unchanged. Further, the company announced the settlement of a contract dispute lawsuit as well as the positive impact of US tax legislation on the group.



The company expects to record a 50 million pounds charge in the fiscal year 2018 following the settlement of the contract dispute lawsuit involving Johnson Matthey Inc. or JMI. The company further expects 30 million pounds one-off non-cash benefit from US tax changes following a revaluation of our US deferred tax liabilities,



A group company, JMI, had been made a defendant to a contract dispute lawsuit alongside a supplier to an automotive OEM in the United States. The dispute related to a component supplied by the group. The company reported a contingent liability in relation to the lawsuit in the announcement of half year results in November last year.



The lawsuit against JMI has been settled on mutually acceptable terms with no admission of fault.



