Vocera Communications UK, Ltd. (NYSE:VCRA), a recognised leader in clinical communication and workflow solutions, announced today that the company's Vocera Engage solution is now available across the UK. The software solution, which enables multiple clinical systems integrations, workflow efficiency, and care team communication, is registered with the Medicines Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency.

Vocera software integrates with more than 120 clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call, cardiac monitors, ventilators, and many other systems. The solution supports clinical decisions by aggregating and prioritizing relevant information from multiple systems and sending contextual alerts, notifications or text messages to the right caregiver based on location, role, group or other patient assignment set up within the system. Multiple variables can be used to trigger actionable alarm and alert notifications, and to filter out non-actionable ones, helping reduce interruption and alarm fatigue.

"We are excited to offer Vocera Engage to healthcare facilities across the UK," said Brent Lang, president and CEO of Vocera. "The solution will make it much easier for hospitals and clinics to connect clinical systems, information and people. We look forward to seeing Vocera Engage simplify care team communication and workflows to help improve the lives of patients and their families."

The mission of Vocera Communications, Inc. is to simplify and improve the lives of healthcare professionals and patients, while enabling hospitals to enhance quality of care and operational efficiency. In 2000, when the company was founded, we began to forever change the way care teams communicate. Today, Vocera continues to offer the leading platform for clinical communication and workflow. More than 1,400 hospitals and health systems around the world have selected our solutions for care teams to text securely using smartphones or make calls with our hands-free, wearable Vocera Badge. Interoperability between Vocera and more than 120 clinical systems helps reduce alarm fatigue, speed up staff response times, and improve patient care, safety and experience. In addition to healthcare, Vocera is at home in luxury hotels, aged care facilities, nuclear facilities, libraries, retail stores and more. Vocera makes a difference in any industry where workers are on the move and need to connect instantly with team members and access resources or information quickly. In 2017, Vocera made the list of Forbes 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in America. Learn more at www.vocera.com, and follow @VoceraComm on Twitter.

