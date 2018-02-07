

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar declined against its major counterparts in pre-European deals on Wednesday.



The greenback weakened to 109.01 against the yen, from an early 2-day high of 109.71.



The greenback dropped to 1.2405 against the euro, 1.3993 against the pound and 0.9340 against the franc, off its early highs of 1.2370, 1.3943 and 0.9366, respectively.



The next likely support for the greenback is seen around 1.26 against the euro, 1.43 against the pound, 0.92 against the franc and 108.00 against the yen.



